New Luxe nest in Delhi

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The common thread that not only ties them together but also keeps the knot firmly in place is their ardour for design. Chitvi Kaur and Harpreet Singh, founders of Delhi-based Aux Home, who recently adorned the famous design hub of MG Road with yet another top-tier home decor brand—Molteni&C’s flagship store—seem to have grown even closer with this collaborative project. “Dedicating numerous hours to conceptualising and strategising with the Italian furniture company not only deepened our grasp of our own work but also guided us through challenges, encouraging personal growth,” says Kaur.

One step into the 400 sqm store and you find yourself in a universe of sleek lines, sharp contours, and bespoke forms synonymous with ace architect Vikram Bhatt’s patent style. Housed within is a display of some of the finest works of celebrated architects and designers such as Vincent Van Duysen, Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners and Ron Gilad. “The Heritage Collection merits special mention for its contemporary futuristic interpretations of Molteni’s history. It’s an ode to various international design icons such as Gio Ponti, Werner Blaser, Tobia Scarpa and Ignazio Gardella,” says Singh. “These museum-worthy pieces make for a striking showcase,” he adds.

Gliss Master wardrobe

Take, for instance, the American walnut wood armchair inspired by nautical furnishings, designed by the renowned Italian architect Ponti. The chair not only takes his name but also showcases his hands-on experience of working on four ocean liners and two cruise ships that were upgraded or built from scratch after the war, between 1949 and 1951.

Another piece of dexterous craftsmanship is The Gatwick dining table designed by Milanese rationalist architect and designer Rodolfo Dordoni. The rectangular/oval top with a sleek aluminium frame in black chrome and zinc finishes takes its name from London’s Gatwick Airport that sees scores of travellers each day, much like the busy family table where everybody meets for meals every day. The Aldgate bed, also designed by Dordoni, is a self-sufficient piece of furniture with a functional design.

The Gliss Master wardrobe series, however, is the crowning jewel. The eco-skin variant is a walk-in wardrobe with an internal accessory system. Another version is designed without doors but has a tone of options for customisation such as hanging drawer units, extractable trays, shoe shelves, storage compartments and accessorised drawers with dividers. With a frame finished in raffia, back panels in fine grain/raffia, and doors in graffiato bronze/silica, the all-glass wardrobe opens 180°.

“This is one of the sleekest designs. Its glass doors and transparent glass side panels add an uncommon refinement, and the one with wood/lacquered doors with niche handles give the wardrobe an extra bit of elegance. LED lighting is optional, but I’d recommend getting one. The gentle glow not only enhances functionality but also makes the wardrobes visually attractive,” says Kaur.

The Gregor sofa collection, on the other hand, is a series that will inspire furniture of the future, she believes. In this new sanctuary of fine furniture, the couple finds purpose. Drawing inspiration from Milan, the design capital of the world, where tradition and modernity form the fulcrum of aesthetic expression, Kaur and Singh harbour a silent hope that one day, India with its cultural astuteness and progressive strides, will ascend to the coveted position and become the fount of inspiration for the world.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The common thread that not only ties them together but also keeps the knot firmly in place is their ardour for design. Chitvi Kaur and Harpreet Singh, founders of Delhi-based Aux Home, who recently adorned the famous design hub of MG Road with yet another top-tier home decor brand—Molteni&C’s flagship store—seem to have grown even closer with this collaborative project. “Dedicating numerous hours to conceptualising and strategising with the Italian furniture company not only deepened our grasp of our own work but also guided us through challenges, encouraging personal growth,” says Kaur. One step into the 400 sqm store and you find yourself in a universe of sleek lines, sharp contours, and bespoke forms synonymous with ace architect Vikram Bhatt’s patent style. Housed within is a display of some of the finest works of celebrated architects and designers such as Vincent Van Duysen, Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners and Ron Gilad. “The Heritage Collection merits special mention for its contemporary futuristic interpretations of Molteni’s history. It’s an ode to various international design icons such as Gio Ponti, Werner Blaser, Tobia Scarpa and Ignazio Gardella,” says Singh. “These museum-worthy pieces make for a striking showcase,” he adds. Gliss Master wardrobeTake, for instance, the American walnut wood armchair inspired by nautical furnishings, designed by the renowned Italian architect Ponti. The chair not only takes his name but also showcases his hands-on experience of working on four ocean liners and two cruise ships that were upgraded or built from scratch after the war, between 1949 and 1951.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another piece of dexterous craftsmanship is The Gatwick dining table designed by Milanese rationalist architect and designer Rodolfo Dordoni. The rectangular/oval top with a sleek aluminium frame in black chrome and zinc finishes takes its name from London’s Gatwick Airport that sees scores of travellers each day, much like the busy family table where everybody meets for meals every day. The Aldgate bed, also designed by Dordoni, is a self-sufficient piece of furniture with a functional design. The Gliss Master wardrobe series, however, is the crowning jewel. The eco-skin variant is a walk-in wardrobe with an internal accessory system. Another version is designed without doors but has a tone of options for customisation such as hanging drawer units, extractable trays, shoe shelves, storage compartments and accessorised drawers with dividers. With a frame finished in raffia, back panels in fine grain/raffia, and doors in graffiato bronze/silica, the all-glass wardrobe opens 180°. “This is one of the sleekest designs. Its glass doors and transparent glass side panels add an uncommon refinement, and the one with wood/lacquered doors with niche handles give the wardrobe an extra bit of elegance. LED lighting is optional, but I’d recommend getting one. The gentle glow not only enhances functionality but also makes the wardrobes visually attractive,” says Kaur. The Gregor sofa collection, on the other hand, is a series that will inspire furniture of the future, she believes. In this new sanctuary of fine furniture, the couple finds purpose. Drawing inspiration from Milan, the design capital of the world, where tradition and modernity form the fulcrum of aesthetic expression, Kaur and Singh harbour a silent hope that one day, India with its cultural astuteness and progressive strides, will ascend to the coveted position and become the fount of inspiration for the world. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp