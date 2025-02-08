Love and Luxe in the Air
The Valentine’s Day market is more than just melting hearts and pretty gifts. It’s all about style, and slaying it right. Whether you’re aiming for an intimate dinner or a relaxed yet chic outing, shades of red are the perfect choice. Add a scarlet accent to your all-red ensemble. It could be a pair of wine heels or a deep red clutch. Think Blair and Serena from Gossip Girl rocking embellished blazers and beaded bodysuits with super high heels in Paris.
Slay in a Red Mini
Valentine’s eve is all about style, without compromising on comfort. Manmohan Singh Duggal, founder of label Mac Duggal, says, “If you’re in the mood for something playful yet refined, a red mini-dress is an excellent option.”
A scarlet mini offers the right balance of femininity and confidence, and it’s perfect for a night when you want to feel both bold and seductive. “Pair it with sleek boots or strappy heels—each will bring something different, so choose the style that best suits your evening,” adds Duggal. Finish the look with a minimalist clutch in a matching hue to keep the focus on the dress.
Alternatively, for a more laid-back yet moony vibe, a red jumpsuit can be your go-to pick. Embrace a tailored fit that highlights your shape. “To complement the jumpsuit, choose slingbacks or kitten heels—both are practical without compromising on style. Add a shoulder bag in a complementary colour to tie it all together,” he suggests.
Embrace Dreamy Pastels
Flowy, A-line dresses or off-the-shoulder designs in soft pastel shades like blush pink, or roseate reds can add a dreamy quality to your look. Designer Supriya Munjal suggests wearing a sleek sheath dress in a bold, jewel-toned colour like emerald green or navy blue.
“Alternatively, make a dramatic impact with a stylish blazer. Elevate your outfit with eye-catching earrings and sharp heels,” she says. To achieve a classic style, stick to timeless colours like black, white, or neutral tones, and add a pop of glamour with sequins.
Accessories Ace the Game
Yogesh Agarwal, Country Partner for Savana suggests enhancing a sleek mini or midi dress in wine red, blush pink, or classic black and white with sparkling silver jewellery. “Complete the look with a silver heart-shaped clutch for a playful yet elegant touch. Silver-pointed pumps will add a polished finish,” says Agarwal.
If the outfit is a head-turner, it’s best to keep the makeup subtle. “A soft blush, mascara to define your lashes, and a glossy nude or rosy lip will perfectly complement the ensemble, letting your outfit steal the spotlight,” he adds. A glowy base, a subtle smokey eye and a bold red or berry lip could work wonders.
Style your hair in soft waves or a sleek ponytail. To elevate your outfit further, add a well-fitted blazer for a chic, structured touch. Whether you drape it over your shoulders or wear it fully, a blazer in ivory or pastel pink can instantly enhance the look. Mohit Jain, founder & CEO, Miraggio, roots for the brand’s new heart-shaped Soul Cross-body bag in red or black. “Add dainty gold or silver jewellery. A pair of strappy stilettos or classic pumps will perfectly complete the ensemble,” he suggests.
Nail the Sharp Tux
For men, the Valentine’s eve ensemble has to be effortless and elegant. Designer Saggar Mehra suggests making a statement with a midnight blue tuxedo. “Pair it with a crisp white band-collar shirt.” He recommends skipping the tie. “For a youthful touch, opt for white leather sneakers, balancing the tuxedo’s formality with relaxed flair,” he adds. For guys, ‘less is always more’ hence keeping the accessories minimal is imperative. “A simple gold cuff or lapel pin adds just the right amount of refinement. Finish with a woody-spicy or oud fragrance,” adds Mehra.
If a tuxedo is a bit much then invest in a tailored navy blazer. Designer Sahil Aneja says, “Wear it with a white shirt and a pair of slim-fit black chinos or dark denim. Complete the look with a pair of polished leather loafers or brogues, and a pocket square.” For a more minimal look, a shacket works wonders as it’s dressy and not too stiff. Harshad Panchal, Lead Designer, XYXX, says, “Layer with a shacket in earthy tones or classic monochromes.”
February evenings are mild and pleasantly nippy hence lightweight layers elevate the look while keeping one comfortable.