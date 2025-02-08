Love and Luxe in the Air

The Valentine’s Day market is more than just melting hearts and pretty gifts. It’s all about style, and slaying it right. Whether you’re aiming for an intimate dinner or a relaxed yet chic outing, shades of red are the perfect choice. Add a scarlet accent to your all-red ensemble. It could be a pair of wine heels or a deep red clutch. Think Blair and Serena from Gossip Girl rocking embellished blazers and beaded bodysuits with super high heels in Paris.

Slay in a Red Mini

Valentine’s eve is all about style, without compromising on comfort. Manmohan Singh Duggal, founder of label Mac Duggal, says, “If you’re in the mood for something playful yet refined, a red mini-dress is an excellent option.”

A scarlet mini offers the right balance of femininity and confidence, and it’s perfect for a night when you want to feel both bold and seductive. “Pair it with sleek boots or strappy heels—each will bring something different, so choose the style that best suits your evening,” adds Duggal. Finish the look with a minimalist clutch in a matching hue to keep the focus on the dress.

Alternatively, for a more laid-back yet moony vibe, a red jumpsuit can be your go-to pick. Embrace a tailored fit that highlights your shape. “To complement the jumpsuit, choose slingbacks or kitten heels—both are practical without compromising on style. Add a shoulder bag in a complementary colour to tie it all together,” he suggests.

Embrace Dreamy Pastels

Flowy, A-line dresses or off-the-shoulder designs in soft pastel shades like blush pink, or roseate reds can add a dreamy quality to your look. Designer Supriya Munjal suggests wearing a sleek sheath dress in a bold, jewel-toned colour like emerald green or navy blue.

“Alternatively, make a dramatic impact with a stylish blazer. Elevate your outfit with eye-catching earrings and sharp heels,” she says. To achieve a classic style, stick to timeless colours like black, white, or neutral tones, and add a pop of glamour with sequins.