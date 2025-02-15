Décor Drama

Sleek bar stools with plush velvet seats affixed to classy copper hardware perfectly complement a wooden bar cabinet whose minimalist lines and curves combine form and function.

A shorter yet equally impactful bar trolley doubling up as storage space and décor, stands nearby. The cosy floor setting completing the scene consists of plump cushions adorned with an inviting blanket and an open book, and a wooden tray laden with coasters embedded with images of leaping salmon and a glass plate of seasonal fruits and nuts, lying atop a teal rug.

This welcoming scene was curated as part of Between the Moments, a collection representing the marriage of two popular brands – Nicobar, a fashion and home décor line known for its understated yet quirky designs and The Singleton Social, Diageo India’s lifestyle brand inspired by The Singleton single malt whiskey that is part of its alcobev portfolio.

Another curatorial collaborator on the line was actor Sobhita Dhulipala whose design aesthetic aligns with the vision of both brands. At the event organised at Delhi’s Travancore Palace to launch the collection, she highlighted the importance of spaces where one can slow down, breathe, and truly connect with people around us.

The collection consists of modular furniture that includes made-to-order bar stools, side trolleys, and display cabinets; barware like glasses, ice buckets, coasters, and a bar tool set; serve ware such as copper trays and sorbet bowls, and decor pieces like vases, planters, garden votives, and tea-light holders, among other items.

Its colour palette is a rich shade of midnight blue offset by deep copper accents. The collection can be purchased at all Nicobar stores and on their website. Prices start from `750 for scented, hand-poured candles and go upwards to rupees three lakhs for the larger pieces of furniture. It is understated luxury catering to the needs of modern living.

The detailing of every piece contributes to its inviting aesthetic. Wooden cabinetry is held together by fluted glass doors. These are kitted out with round copper door handles and frames.