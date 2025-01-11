Winter wedding waltz

Once reserved for royalty, the sumptuous and soft textile can seem tricky to pull off. But designers, including A&R By Rhea Kapoor and Sureena Chowdhri, have harnessed the old-world charm of velvet to reimagine it for present-day festivities. In contrast, Divyak D’Souza, celebrity stylist and host of the reality show Say Yes to the Dress: India says to steer clear of “lightweight fabrics like tulle, chiffon, georgette and organza.”

The cover-up

Steeped in heritage and hailed as heirlooms, a shawl is a great way to create a narrative that’s both time-honoured and stylish. Sport it as an aesthetic amplifier. Jyotika Jhalani, founder of Janavi, says, “A beautiful shawl can not only become part of the look but also truly enhance it. Drape it as a dupatta if you’re wearing a lehenga or a sharara set. When wearing a sari, make it an add-on that’s almost attached to the palla,” she suggests.

From classic embroidered jamavars and kimono shawls in jacquard weaves to contemporary Chantilly, Haapsalu and Orenburg lace renditions, there are plenty of choices that are anything but your grandmother’s shawls. “At Janavi, we house several faux fur, velvet along with exquisitely embellished options with crystals and lace, intricately embroidered cashmere pieces and reversible zari shawls,” Jhalani elaborates. For those wanting to invest in a prized possession, Janavi’s Kani shawls woven with 24-carat gold threads will suffice.

Jackets, running the gamut of boleros to coats, can also add a layer of sophistication, depth and cosiness.

The styling

Mastering the art of layering, however, plays a pivotal role. “Pair sherwanis with saris or cashmere capes. Layer lehengas with jacket-style blouses instead of cholis or anarkalis and angrakhas with bolero-style jackets. ASAL and MARD By Abu Sandeep has a comprehensive wedding couture collection for both men and women,” says Mattu. An embroidered jacket and cape is the way to go. “I would choose a raw silk, silk or organza jacket that’s enhanced with zardozi, resham, and pearl detailing,” adds Rao.

D’Souza advocates colouring outside the box by “throwing some tailoring in the mix. Wearing a coat over occasion wear is the modern girl’s take on wearing a sari or lehenga. Investing in an embellished coat is a great place to start. I have spotted some stunning pieces at Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar and Rajesh Pratap Singh.”

Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, with just a few elevated essentials and smart styling, you can turn heads with your winter-appropriate ensemble.