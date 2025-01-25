Divine answer

Nilofar Jaques, the creative heart behind jewellery brand Anayah unveils her new collection, Awakening—a glittering line-up of 25 pieces in 18K gold. “My mother chose the name Anayah (‘God has answered’), since it beautifully reflects gratitude and purpose that resonates with the essence of our brand,” says Jacques. She wishes to start the new year with a collection that signifies a bold new chapter.

The carefully crafted pieces glow in jewelled shades, darling shapes, and in combinations with pearls. Collar neck pieces include an emerald doublet that forms the focal point with bands of rhinestones holding it in place. Then there are pearl chokers with jewel-toned stones in the centre; doublet danglers studded with splendid green, purple, red, and yellow stones; zirconia ear cuffs in wing-inspired contours, curious hoops, chain necklaces and more.

From initial conceptualisation to the final handcrafted designs, it took four months of intensive work to bring this collection to life. Rich colours and geometric shapes dance through the doublets in bold inverted kite shapes. “The use of vibrant stones and cubic zirconia-studded pieces is a core part of our design language. Using only zirconia in my designs allows me to create luxurious, sparkling pieces that remain accessible at affordable price points, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship,” she explains.

Jacques picks the ‘Safa’ as a personal favourite: a pouting bracelet in a stunning cluster setting with pink CZ stones, paired with a standout octagon-shaped green doublet at the centre.

“This combination creates a striking contrast and adds a classic touch to the piece,” she explains. The queen of the moment is the Acadia necklace, shaped to perfection in a medley of geometric black blocks—each accented with shimmering CZ stones on one side.

‘Anayah’ is a favoured pick for celebrities including Doja Cat, Sofia Carson, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Halle Bailey, Maya Jama, Preity Zinta, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Popular trinkets for men and women run across a melee of nose rings, kundan kalgi, kurta buttons, haath phools and hath panjas along with cufflinks and maang tikkas.

What’s next? Her Ramadan collection. Handcrafted in India, it is a balance of tradition and modernity. ‘Anayah’, indeed.