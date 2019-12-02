Home Lifestyle Food

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delhi

Apart from these, German food products, home accessories, cosmetics, handicrafts, garments, plants, stationery and gift articles were also on sale.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Hustling through the busy traffic we reached the Sunder Nursery, where the German Christmas Market organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce was taking place. Suddenly, it felt like you had been transported to a Christmas village with carols being sung to a massive crowd busy shopping.

With over 100 exhibitors showcasing their collections of Christmas decorations and other festive goodies, it was impossible not to be tempted to buy everything you can catch hold of. Tiny stuffed Christmas trees, gingerbread man and even snowman were available for just Rs 100, perfect for adding a cheery touch to your tree or as stocking stuffers.

Christmas stockings in varying sizes were available and as the size increased, so did the price. For those who enjoy decorating the whole house, they had options like the Christmas themed aprons, baking gloves and towels. 

Apart from these, German food products, home accessories, cosmetics, handicrafts, garments, plants, stationery and gift articles were also on sale.

The much talked about food court was a sight to behold as all the counters had a long queue at any given time. As children eagerly awaited Santa Claus to come, parents enjoyed the sunny day with German beer and sausages. 

While the weekend market ended yesterday, all in all, it is definitely an event not be missed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Christmas Market
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp