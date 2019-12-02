It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delhi

By Express News Service

Hustling through the busy traffic we reached the Sunder Nursery, where the German Christmas Market organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce was taking place. Suddenly, it felt like you had been transported to a Christmas village with carols being sung to a massive crowd busy shopping.

With over 100 exhibitors showcasing their collections of Christmas decorations and other festive goodies, it was impossible not to be tempted to buy everything you can catch hold of. Tiny stuffed Christmas trees, gingerbread man and even snowman were available for just Rs 100, perfect for adding a cheery touch to your tree or as stocking stuffers.



Christmas stockings in varying sizes were available and as the size increased, so did the price. For those who enjoy decorating the whole house, they had options like the Christmas themed aprons, baking gloves and towels.

Apart from these, German food products, home accessories, cosmetics, handicrafts, garments, plants, stationery and gift articles were also on sale.

The much talked about food court was a sight to behold as all the counters had a long queue at any given time. As children eagerly awaited Santa Claus to come, parents enjoyed the sunny day with German beer and sausages.

While the weekend market ended yesterday, all in all, it is definitely an event not be missed.