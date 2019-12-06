Sense and Sustainability

shantanu david By

Express News Service

What would it take to go to another country and prepare an Indian buffet for 1,000 people? One would think trunks full of spices, many an irate customs official, excess baggage charges, mothers’ love, and grandmothers’ blessings. Swedish chef Jonas Karlsson and restaurateur Ruth Osborne managed to fit everything they’d need to create just such a meal into one carry-on bag (without counting the love and blessings).

Part of the high-level Swedish delegation that accompanied King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia on their state visit to the country, Karlsson and Osborne had their work cut out for them, preparing the aforementioned feast for a 1,000 in both Delhi and Mumbai. The event was hosted by, and at, the Swedish embassy in the Capital on December 3, and attended by high ranking government officials and business people from both nations, with the royal couple as the guests of honour. The combination of food, drinks and diplomacy, accompanied by a musical performance from Swedish-Sámi singer Jon Henrik Fjällgren, provided for an evening fit for a king; and queen.

Given that the aim of the state visit is to showcase the Swedes’ passion for innovation and commitment to sustainability, Karlsson and Osborne definitely showcased this through their curation of the meal, done in tandem with the Taj hotels. Karlsson, as chef, and Osborne, as co-owner, run the Paul Taylor Lanthandel café and restaurant in Stockholm, which serves locally sourced organic food, and has an ambitious goal of aiming to produce zero waste.

Talking about how the two translated their food philosophy in a new country, Osborne said, “For us in Sweden, sustainability is the core, and that’s how we approach it no matter where we are in the world. Coming here was such a tremendous experience because we got to see such a vast variety of local produce, something that we are very passionate about. In fact, creating a seasonal, sustainable menu here was far easier than we thought.”

Karlsson added, “A lot of the produce, and even flavours and dishes, of India and Sweden are very similar so that worked out quite nicely. This is probably because India has such a huge variety of ingredients available that the produce we have in a relatively limited geography like Sweden is available in some way over here.”

Indeed, the two crafted the menu within a couple of hours after seeing the local, seasonal bounty on offer. They noted that while the two countries’ cuisines may seem vastly different at first glance, once you really boil it down, they’re astonishingly similar, when it comes to respect for the seasonality and flavour of vegetables and spices.

Given that their restaurant back home is so committed towards zero wastage (they don’t even have a food waste dustbin, with every last morsel being recycled or composted) and even aims to become carbon-neutral eventually, one can’t help ask how comfortable they are knowing that not everyone from a large number of people they are catering to will naturally not finish what’s on their plates.

“Inherently, we don’t do buffet meals, but an occasion like this allows you to tell the story of food sustainability to a 1,000 people, which is a fantastic opportunity. And while naturally every guest is not going to eat everything, on our end we do everything we can to ensure that nothing left over, whether the staff and us eat what’s remaining, or we can give it away. There are hungry people everywhere,” said Osborne.

Karlsson added, “It’s what we do, everyday, ensuring that we don’t waste anything. I just went back to the kitchen after the food was served and there was nothing left, no ingredient unused or wasted. Everything was spotless, every item used.” Speaking of the items used, the Swedes carried very little in terms of specialised ingredients, apart from a few native items like juniper and lingonberries. And while their luggage may have been minimal, their food packed a punch. Maybe we could learn a thing or two.

