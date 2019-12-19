Hotels in and around Delhi offer hearty meals and mulled wine for Christmas

Express Features By

With Christmas around the corner, a range of hotels in town have come up with their exclusive delights. For instance, Le Méridien’s Hotel Gurgaon, located amidst the beautiful landscape of the Aravalli range, has a plethora of variety to choose from this Christmas season.

The hotel is hosting specially curated meals and fit hampers for the holidays. The curated gift hampers include a wide range of gingerbread, plum cakes, Christmas stollen, yule log cakes, linger tarts, and more. Available till December 31, these hampers will add joy to the merriment.

But it is actually the lunches and dinners among some wine and cakes that take away all the limelight. It is time to swirl into festive dining experience by chef Roberto Apa at Bella Cucina restaurant at the venue. There is wholesome dinner planned with mulled wine on arrival, along with something special for the children from Santa Clause. The package without alcohol is price at Rs 2,750 while the one without the alcohol is at Rs 3,750. There is also a bunch option for the visitors planned. It is priced at Rs 2,450 without alcohol and at Rs 3,250 with alcohol.

Christmas is a perfect time to unwind and de-stress with friends and family around. It is also the same time to embrace something new. What more one could ask for with sumptuous food lying on the table to savour.

Le Méridien’s executive chef Rajesh Roy in a conversation with The Morning Standard says, “The idea behind Christmas is to bring your loved ones together, to share the joy of festivities and what better way than to indulge in a wholesome meal. This was the thought process that went into curating these experiences to make everyone’s Christmas a little extra special at Le Méridien Gurgaon.”