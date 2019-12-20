Home Lifestyle Food

Christmas alternatives to the troublesome turkey 

As their blogs and magazine spread flood with the ideas for Christmas repasts, we cull out some easier alternatives for you to decorate your table with.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Roasted turkey

By shantanu david
Express News Service

While the turkey may enjoy a pre-eminent place as a Christmas meal’s centrepiece, the less masochistic host may tend to avoid it. Never mind that it requires anywhere between three-four days to defrost and thaw before it’s even ready to marinate and roast, the price of the bird is fairly prohibitive itself. And even as the ideas of a Christmas roast and poultry like turkey and ducks become more common in our culinary repertoire, this dish is definitely not for amateurs, or even for those with middling culinary skills. 

Indeed, professional chefs and caterers, knowing all the potential pitfalls that a Christmas party host might face, have plenty of alternatives to suggest as the evening’s piece de résistance. As their blogs and magazine spread flood with the ideas for Christmas repasts, we cull out some easier alternatives for you to decorate your table with.

Shepherd’s Pie: This British festive staple actually has a long association with India. The layered lamb (read mutton in India) pie, comprising minced meat, and perhaps vegetables, cooked in gravy, and topped with a layer of mashed potatoes to hold it in, was considered, by Indian cooks, to be the perfect dish to make as a tiffin in the Colonial era. This dubiously charming aside, the hot and filling dish is fairly hassle-free to make and delicious to dig into for a festive meal.

Roasted Chicken: Be it herb and garlic rubbed or lemon-scented or tandoori masala, few things match the universal appeal of a whole roasted chicken. Requiring little more than a visit to the butcher and about 10 minutes prep time in applying a marinade of your choice to the bird, you can leave it aside and indeed, pop it in your oven once your guests start arriving. Not only can you let it literally cook in its own steam, your house will smell delicious too.  

Roasted Whole Cauliflower: Given that not everyone is a lover of meats, there are plenty of Christmas meal options for vegetarians. Apart from a vegetable loaf, the storied whole roasted cauliflower could be an interesting main dish. Needing only a large, trimmed cauliflower head and your own taste for seasoning, this is a one pan wonder that’ll cater to partygoers of all kinds. 

TAGS
Christmas
