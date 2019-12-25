Here's how you can satisfy your sweet tooth

Neelanjana Singh By

Express News Service

There's a reason why festivities and celebrations are associated with eating sweets. The consumption of sugar releases serotonin (the feel-good hormone) in the body, which explains the presence of something sweet every time there’s an occasion to celebrate. The promising bit here is that it is possible to enjoy the sweet taste of sugar as long as we stick to the prescribed limits.

Here are some tips to keep in mind, so that you can make the most of your dessert.

Temperature control: Have you ever wondered why the gulab jamun served hot always tastes deliciously sweet? Try eating it at room temperature and see the difference. Heat is known to amplify the sweetness of foods, which is why the smart thing to do is to put less sugar in the desserts that are served hot. This way you can enjoy a warm, comforting sweet dish without actually eating too much sugar. The role of salt: A pinch of salt is customarily added to the preparation of many desserts, cakes and pies, because it helps enhance the sweetness of foods.

This is a really simple and handy trick to get your dessert to taste sweeter without going heavy on the sugar.

A touch of spice: Yet another way to enhance the sweetness of a dish is to add the spices. The spices known to possess a sweetening property are cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. Adding any of these spices to a dessert preparation will not only reduce the need for sugar but also enhance the nutritive value of the food. Many of us turn to honey as a substitute for table sugar.

While honey is a healthier alternative in some ways, it is important to note that both honey and sugar are metabolised by the body in a similar manner. Exercising portion control is just as important in the case of honey as it is for sugar.

Brown sugar is also commonly looked upon as a preferable alternative to white sugar, but the fact is that the calorie count of both the sugars is same. The only difference between the two is that brown sugar retains some of its minerals. Sugar cravings are very common, which is why it’s necessary to address them appropriately.

There is a prevalent myth that a low blood sugar level causes sugar cravings, but this is not true. Sugar cravings can be caused by a variety of reasons, but a low blood sugar level is not one of them.

A good way to deal with such a craving is to eat protein-rich food each time you feel the urge.

Eating a handful of nuts, for instance, when you covet something sweet, is a simple and effective way to banish the craving.