Bake your own cake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Start baking cakes at this one–day eggless hands-on cake workshop and learn right from the basic to advance cake decoration. This is a cake baking and icing workshop for beginners with professional baker Rashi Agrawal. It is also a certificate course that will help you learn designs such as gulab jamun cake, photo cake, doll cake, chocolate truffle cake, black forest cake, red velvet cake and rasmalai cakes, and sponges like wheat flour sponge, maida sponge, millet sponge, oatmeal sponge, vanilla sponge, chocolate sponge and red velvet sponge.

The workshop will also teach you how to make a sponge in OTG/Microwave(setting temperature/selecting mode etc.), how to measure and buy ingredients accurately, how to make chocolate ganache and colour ganache, how to slice the cake with or without a knife, how to make whip cream, sharp edges and curves, and how to do different layering and make designs on the cake such as roses and leaves.

Get ready and join the workshop fetching an apron and a hand towel on December 28 at 11am onwards at SJR Watermark, East Bangalore and carry home your decorated cake along with a recipe booklet and a certificate.