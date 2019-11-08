Seventh outlet for Honey & Dough open in Delhi

By Express News Service

When it comes to cakes, Honey & Dough is one of the names that will come to your mind. With six flourishing outlets across the capital, they have now added yet another one in East Delhi.

Talking about the new addition, the owner, Aavika Chhawchharia said, “We are ecstatic about our newest outlet in East Delhi. The cafe is much bigger and all the more better than our previous bakeries because here we’re serving more than just cakes. Guests can come in and enjoy a cheesy pasta or a meat loaded pizza with their pals.”

With a very colourful and vibrant ambience, the cafe is very welcoming, and this outlet is coming down with a capacity of one hundred people. Initiated as an uptown bakery, this one is now open to hosting birthday parties and baby showers as well.

There menu too has a lot of additions. These include Mediterranean Salad (Lolo Rosso, Rocket mix , watermelon, cucumber and pomegranate, with a sweet honey-lime dressing, topped with feta and caramelised walnuts), White sauce Pasta (Cheesy penne pasta with mushrooms and black olives and served with garlic bread), Spicy Jalapeno Potato Burger (A crispy potato patty with a jalapeno and gherkin mix sauce), Pomodoro Pesto Pizza (Pizza topped with Pesto sauce, garnished with cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic oil), Sunny Side Up with an in house salsa toast accompanied with sausages and baked tomato, Summer Blossom Salad (Healthy summer salad with Rocket leaves, grapes, green apples, chicken ham and pepper dressing topped with pinenuts) and more.