Home Lifestyle Food

Kochi man takes and cooks some delicious pictures

Vishnu Thilak is creating a space for himself in food photography via his startup ‘Promising Pictures’.

Published: 14th November 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Thilak

Vishnu Thilak

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: One less-explored segment of photography deals with food. To click a ‘delicious shot’, one has to put in a lot of creativity, patience and dedication, one reason why there aren’t many players in the field.
But, Vishnu Thilak hailing from Guruvayur, is not one to bow down to such odds. A foodie, Vishnu is equally passionate about clicking food pictures, and that’s how he launched the startup ‘Promising Pictures’ in 2018.

"My first stint with food photography was at my brother’s cafe, ‘Big Bun Theory’ in Guruvayur. He gave me total freedom and my gear was iPhone X. Then I began working with a Kochi-based lifestyle magazine in 2018, clicking pictures at Le Meridien and Taj Hotels. These experience piqued my interest," says Vishnu.

The startup grew with the aid of social media, especially Instagram. Vishnu’s body of work was impressive enough to earn him more assignments. “I don’t want my images to look normal. So, I  try and give them a feel. The image must look stunning enough to trigger your appetite,” he adds.

He is aware of the job’s nature.  “It is exciting and challenging at the same time. This is the ultimate test of our creativity. We should have already visualised the final image. That’s where food styling comes in. The backdrop and the cutlery are just props,” says Vishnu.

His clients include East India Street Café annd Aromary in Kochi,  Shake Story and The Cafe Addict Bistro in Thrissur and Naviluna Artisan Chocolate - Earth Loaf Artisan and Raw Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru.
“Now, I work on a monthly subscription package scheme. The cafes and restaurants need photos for marketing through their social media pages. So I take as many as 10 pictures every month.”

Vishnu says in two years many photographers in Kerala will turn into food photography. “Cafes and food joints are coming up at every nook and cranny and marketing is mainly via social media and food vlogs. So, an attractive picture is a must,”  he adds. “Instagram helps a lot. I get a lot of enquires through that.”
His team now consists of a stylist and assistant. Moving from the virtual world, Vishnu now is planning to set up an office in Kochi.

“Some eateries lack the space to shoot. So, we need a studio floor and kitchen in our office. The restaurant can send their chef and we can shoot here. I am planning to expand my work to Bangalore as well,” he sums up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Promising Pictures Food photogrpahy Kerala food photography Vishnu Thilak
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp