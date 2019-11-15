Home Lifestyle Food

A dash of Danish sparkle

The launch marks the brand’s 30th anniversary on the international front and the 10th in India.

Freddy Svane, Anita Vogel and Johnson Verghese at Skagen jewellry launch

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

24, Amrita Shergil Marg, was all lit up with guests enjoying their glass of wine, patiently awaiting the launch of the Danish-inspired jewellery collection by Skagen.

The launch marks the brand’s 30th anniversary on the international front and the 10th in India. The celebration was hosted at the residence of Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane.

Speaking on the launch, Svane said, “India has different cultures, and when I look into what India can offer, it’s hard to believe that you can add more to that. Denmark has developed a special design expression, around minimalism and functionality with being appealing and modern. Skagen is about watches, but is also an expression of good timing. So, if you want to introduce a jewellery line in India for the Indians then you get something timeless.”

Present at the launch was Anita Vogel, Brand Director, Skagen Denmark – Asia Pacific, who introduced the Danish hygge culture of “finding your own happiness” – which is aligned with the brand’s guiding principle, ‘Good design for better living’.

“For the last 30 years, we’ve been sharing a piece of Danish culture. The word hygge talks about a moment when all the unnecessary clutter is absent. Similarly, the Danish design influence in Skagen follows the same idea,” said Vogel.

Fossil Group, India, said, “Jewellery is an extremely large business here, over 60 billion dollars. I’m told that 25 per cent of the world’s gold consumption happens in India. But India doesn’t have enough options of high-quality and well-designed jewellery at affordable prices. This is what we aim to bring to the table.” All their seven collections offer sterling silver and premium branded jewellery.

Skagen it’s all about Scandinavian design principles. “Every element we have in terms of design inspiration is sustainable in some form. The design is modern and functional, inspired by the Danish culture and design that we have over 30 years,” added Verghese.

