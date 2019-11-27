Beyond turkey and cranberry sauce

Home Lifestyle Food

Indulge in Bombolino with Vanilla and Cinnamon, Plum and Custard Tart to ring in the festive spirit.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Thanksgiving day just around the corner, city hotels and restaurants have geared up to host dinners to celebrate the traditional festival of America. 

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel is offering an exclusive Thanksgiving dinner at Lush and have curated an extravagant buffet with a variety of delicacies to choose from. With traditional turkey roast to the all-time favourite Yuken Butter Yorkshire pudding, one can also indulge in Apple Rhubarb pies on November 28. Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is offering a wide range of options to dig in, like traditional turkey live station along with some Glazed Chestnut with maple syrup and of course, the desserts are here to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Indulge in Bombolino with Vanilla and Cinnamon, Plum and Custard Tart to ring in the festive spirit. Conrad Hotel is organising an exclusive Thanksgiving dinner at Caraway Kitchen. Enjoy live music and buzz of the season along with a brunch menu which includes Thanksgiving specials like Acapulco ceviche counter, American clam chowder, Cobb Salad, Southern fried chicken, Lamb shank with barley porridge, roasted turkey with onion and sage stuffing. 

Maaia in Bellandur is offering a new range of delicacies one can indulge in. With the traditional chicken steak and their signature baked chicken, one is sure to find more than one reason to be thankful this season. Grand Mercure Bangalore is hosting a festive dinner with dishes like Slow-Roasted Lamb Spiced River Salmon with mango and cherry sauce with Garlic, Rosemary jus, Barley casserole with sun-dried tomato and basil pesto, American potato salad, Pomegranate and arugula salad, besides Roasted Turkey on the live station and Red Velvet pastries for sugar cravings.

The Den in Whitefield is offering a festive dinner at The Creek with chef-special live stations for grills, carvings, and pasta stations. The Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, is here to make Thanksgiving a memorable night for all. Some offerings include Creole marinated baked red snapper, salmon and bagel station, Olive tasting bar, International Cheese Trolley and much more. Head to Feast, Bene and Persian Terrace, to celebrate the festival. 

