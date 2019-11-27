Get ready for Thanksgiving

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Just like Halloween, Thanksgiving is yet another festival of the West that we have embraced. But there’s no denying that the capital knows how to celebrate it right. With hardly any time left for the feast, here’s how chefs are prepping up.

Cafe Delhi Heights



All set to put up a lavish feast this festival, Café Delhi Height is offering indulgences which include a special Winter Green Salad, Poached Salmon Fillet Steak with Jalapenos Rice along with their Signature Special Roasted Turkey with rosemary and wine. Founder Vikrant Batra says, “The idea behind the Thanksgiving menu is inspired by all the familiar flavours surrounding this festival.



We have put together a menu featuring traditional delicacies in Delhi style.” Other highlights are Pesto Pasta Aglio Olio with Roasted Pulled Turkey, Winter Greens Pizza, Famous Club Sandwich loaded with BBQ Grilled Turkey. Must try from desserts: Pumpkin Chocolate Cheesecake, Baked Apple and Cinnamon Pie.

Pecan Pie and Grill Salmon Salsa Verde by Chef

Ashish Singh from Cafe Delhi Heights

Farzi Café



The tables are set in a cozy ambiance with a Thanksgiving Special meal at Farzi Café. The menu is full of classics with touches of ‘Farziness with Indian textures and surprises’.



On offer are Anardana Turkey Tikka with Aloo Chutney and Tandoori Malai Cauliflower stuffing’ crust, Turkey Rogan Josh with an exciting Cranberry Kulcha, Green Beans Kubuli Casserole with Burhani Raita along with an upbeat Pumpkin halwa fudge and Pecan Nut Chikki.

Romeo Lane, Civil Lines



The all-day cafe and bar has decided to serve a sizzling Thanksgiving feast for the guests to celebrate it with their friends and family.



From Roasted Turkey with fresh herbed dressings, mashed potatoes, herbed rice, roasted pumpkin, corns, veggies, baby potatoes to lamb shanks, Roasted Chicken, soups and salads, the menu has them all. Not to forget their Chocolate tarts, Apple Pie and Tiramisu.

Owner Saurabh Luthra says, “Thanksgiving celebrations are no longer limited to America and has spread throughout the world. The idea of introducing an authentic festive meal is to bring the real Thanksgiving feel to our city and to give our guests an opportunity of celebrating it with family and friends.”

Out of the Box, Khan Market



The uber-chic cafe and lounge Out of the Box has decided to host the festival but with an alluring and exciting look. Udit Bagga, the owner, shares, “We are celebrating the Thanksgiving in an out-of-the-box style. Guests can enjoy a lavish Dim Sum menu and can raise a toast to the festival of love, harmony, togetherness and gratitude with exotic dim sums, handcrafted drinks, desserts and more.”



Their assorted dim sums includes baked, fried, steamed and curried options like Tandoori Dim Sum roasted with special sauces, Golden Fried Stuffed with fish or prawns, classic Prawn Siu-Mai, Curry Dim Sum, Chicken Bao along with inviting Roasted Veg Dim-sum in Thai Sauce, PokChoi Mushroom Bao, Baked Cheese Dim sum, Spicy Mushroom and Veg Curry Dim Sum.

The Artful Baker, Khan Market and Vasant Vihar



If you are looking for a place with traditional holiday delights, The Artful Baker is bringing you the flavour of the holiday season with Pecan Pie. On offer they have warm holiday beverages, such as Pumpkin Spice Latte to get your taste buds going.

Dine in



Not a big fan of eating out? You can now order your very own Thanksgiving dinner.



“As part of CAARA’s Easy Dining service, we have curated a Thanksgiving, exclusive menu which includes classic and seasonal dishes that you and your family can enjoy at the comfort of your home. There’s Cornbread & Walnut Stuffing, CAARA Mashed Potato Gratin, Shredded Brussel Sprouts and a Cranberry & Orange Spiced Chutney, made using fresh ingredients sourced from our farms.



The highlight is the Free Range Golden Turkey, which we serve with Pan Jus and Slow Roasted Shallots. To conclude your celebrations on a sweet note, there’s Maple Pecan and Pumpkin Tart, CAARA’s signature Mince Pies and Apple and Almond Frangipane Galette,” says Alice Helme, Director, CAARA.