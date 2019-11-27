Home Lifestyle Food

Get ready for Thanksgiving

City chefs have laid out big, fat Thanksgiving menus featuring traditional foods with, at times, Delhi tadka. 

Published: 27th November 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Not a big fan of eating out? You can now order your very own Thanksgiving dinner.

Not a big fan of eating out? You can now order your very own Thanksgiving dinner.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Just like Halloween, Thanksgiving is yet another festival of the West that we have embraced. But there’s no denying that the capital knows how to celebrate it right. With hardly any time left for the feast, here’s how chefs are prepping up.

Cafe Delhi Heights 

All set to put up a lavish feast this festival, Café Delhi Height is offering indulgences which include a special Winter Green Salad, Poached Salmon Fillet Steak with Jalapenos Rice along with their Signature Special Roasted Turkey with rosemary and wine. Founder Vikrant Batra says, “The idea behind the Thanksgiving menu is inspired by all the familiar flavours surrounding this festival.

We have put together a menu featuring traditional delicacies in Delhi style.” Other highlights are Pesto Pasta Aglio Olio with Roasted Pulled Turkey, Winter Greens Pizza, Famous Club Sandwich loaded with BBQ Grilled Turkey. Must try from desserts: Pumpkin Chocolate Cheesecake, Baked Apple and Cinnamon Pie.

Pecan Pie and Grill Salmon Salsa Verde by Chef
Ashish Singh from Cafe Delhi Heights

Farzi Café

The tables are set in a cozy ambiance with a Thanksgiving Special meal at Farzi Café. The menu is full of classics with touches of ‘Farziness with Indian textures and surprises’.

On offer are Anardana Turkey Tikka with Aloo Chutney and Tandoori Malai Cauliflower stuffing’ crust, Turkey Rogan Josh with an exciting Cranberry Kulcha, Green Beans Kubuli Casserole with Burhani Raita along with an upbeat Pumpkin halwa fudge and Pecan Nut Chikki. 

Romeo Lane, Civil Lines

The all-day cafe and bar has decided to serve a sizzling Thanksgiving feast for the guests to celebrate it with their friends and family.

From Roasted Turkey with fresh herbed dressings, mashed potatoes, herbed rice, roasted pumpkin, corns, veggies, baby potatoes to lamb shanks, Roasted Chicken, soups and salads, the menu has them all. Not to forget their Chocolate tarts, Apple Pie and Tiramisu.

Owner Saurabh Luthra says, “Thanksgiving celebrations are no longer limited to America and has spread throughout the world. The idea of introducing an authentic festive meal is to bring the real Thanksgiving feel to our city and to give our guests an opportunity of celebrating it with family and friends.”

Out of the Box, Khan Market

The uber-chic cafe and lounge Out of the Box has decided to host the festival but with an alluring and exciting look. Udit Bagga, the owner, shares, “We are celebrating the Thanksgiving in an out-of-the-box style. Guests can enjoy a lavish Dim Sum menu and can raise a toast to the festival of love, harmony, togetherness and gratitude with exotic dim sums, handcrafted drinks, desserts and more.”

Their assorted dim sums includes baked, fried, steamed and curried options like Tandoori Dim Sum roasted with special sauces, Golden Fried Stuffed with fish or prawns, classic Prawn Siu-Mai, Curry Dim Sum, Chicken Bao along with inviting Roasted Veg Dim-sum in Thai Sauce, PokChoi Mushroom Bao, Baked Cheese Dim sum, Spicy Mushroom and Veg Curry Dim Sum.

The Artful Baker, Khan Market and Vasant Vihar

If you are looking for a place with traditional holiday delights, The Artful Baker is bringing you the flavour of the holiday season with Pecan Pie. On offer they have warm holiday beverages, such as Pumpkin Spice Latte to get your taste buds going.

Dine in 

Not a big fan of eating out? You can now order your very own Thanksgiving dinner.

“As part of CAARA’s Easy Dining service, we have curated a Thanksgiving, exclusive menu which includes classic and seasonal dishes that you and your family can enjoy at the comfort of your home. There’s Cornbread & Walnut Stuffing, CAARA Mashed Potato Gratin, Shredded Brussel Sprouts and a Cranberry & Orange Spiced Chutney, made using fresh ingredients sourced from our farms.

The highlight is the Free Range Golden Turkey, which we serve with Pan Jus and Slow Roasted Shallots. To conclude your celebrations on a sweet note, there’s Maple Pecan and Pumpkin Tart, CAARA’s signature Mince Pies and Apple and Almond Frangipane Galette,” says Alice Helme, Director, CAARA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cafe Delhi Heights  Farzi Café Romeo Lane Civil Lines Out of the Box The Artful Baker
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp