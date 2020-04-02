STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tips on storing food during coronavirus pandemic

 Chef Shri Bala and chef Sakala Shankara give tips on how to store herbs and grains in a way so that they last a long time

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fruits piled up at the wholesale fruits and vegetable market at Nettoor. Last week, the market had disposed of a truckload of produce

Representational image (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

These uncertain times following COVID-19 outbreak have laid bare things which were being taken for granted for long.

For example, our Rythu bazaars and our grocery home delivery services. Though the government has categorised them under essential supplies, the ground reality is different with leading delivery services suspending their operations.

While hoarding is not advised, we can choose to stock up a pantry with food grains and items that have long shelf lives. Here, chef Shri Bala, heritage cusine expert gives some tips on how to store herbs and grains in a way so that they last a long time. 

Grains and lentils:

Dry them for four hours in the sun. Put 2-3 sun-dried neem leaves at the bottom of an airtight container. Then put in the grains and again put 2-3 sun-dried neem leaves on top. This ensures that the grains stay free from insects for a long time.

Coriander

Wash them thoroughly and cut the roots. Put them on a kitchen towel so that all moisture is absorbed. Then wrap them in paper napkins and store in a plastic container. Please do not separate the leaves from the stalks.

Mint leaves

Mint leaves cannot be washed before storing as they tend to turn black. The leaves can be washed as and when being used for cooking. After you buy the leaves, cut their roots and put them on a kitchen towel to absorb any moisture. In the next step, wrap them in paper napkins and store in a plastic container.

Curry leaves

Separate the sprigs from the bark stem. Wash them, dry them on a kitchen towel, wrap in paper napkins and store in plastic containers. Be careful not to separate the leaves from the sprigs.

Cauliflower

Cut the leaves and large stem, and break it into florets. These florets can be stored in an airtight bag in the refrigerator. If you don’t have zipped bags, put them in a plastic bag and seal it using a candle. Storing cauliflowers in this way makes sure that they don’t fall prey to worms. 

Leafy vegetables

In case of spinach, amaranth and other leafy vegetables, separate the leaves from the stalks, wash them, dry them, and then store in airtight bags.

Onions and potatoes

These survive a long time without refrigeration, but make sure that they are kept separately and have enough breathing space. If they are kept too close to each other, dampness might grow which will ultimately cut short their shelf life.

Cooked food

Talking about cooked food, chef Sakala Shankara of ITC Kakatiya says that adding any citric agent like lemon, tamarind or vinegar can increase the shelf life of food. Dishes like pulihora can stay outside for a longer time without refrigeration. “In villages, they dry tomatoes and mangoes in the sun. This ensures that they have supply for a long time.”

Pantry Suggestions

  • Coffee

  • Rice 

  • Lentils

  • Millets

  • Kidney beans

  • Chickpeas

  • Frozen/canned food

  • Snack bars

  • Noodles

  • Biscuits

  • Oats

  • Cooking oil

  • Tea 

  • Spices

  • Semolina

  • Spreads

  • Dry fruits

  • Salt and sugar

  • Puffed rice

  • Flattened rice

  • Groundnuts

  • Eggs

  • Pickles

  • Papad

