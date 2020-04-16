Do you know Taj is accepting takeout orders for bread?

By Express News Service

With the nationwide lockdown being extended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable if cabin fever dampens your mood. However, over time, the hospitality sector is doing its bit to help get your hands on some select essential products with a touch of legendary hospitality right in the comfort of your home.

With its Hospitality@Home services, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is offering freshly baked breads and confectionaries from Taj’s popular bakeries, a spa day at home and also takeout orders from your favourite iconic restaurants as Taj Hotels, through contactless takeaway at its iconic city hotels across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Park Hotels will also arrive at your doorsteps with your favourite comfort food. From Indian regional specialities, signature wood-fired thin-crust pizzas and other Italian favourites, healthy salads to European and Asian choices, their chefs have handpicked popular dishes for you. For heavy bites, they have a good selection of wraps and sandwiches with indulgent desserts. The menus begin from `250 onwards. You can now order from their hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai and New Delhi – online or call the select hotel.

Now, even Roseate Hotels and Resorts, the luxury fine dining will deliver your favourite, gourmet delicacies at your doorstep. Kheer, its fine dining Indian restaurant and Roasted by Roseate, its the in-house barista, are set to make home deliveries.

Commenting on the new initiative Dr Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Roseate Hotels & Resorts said, “We are providing a menu which includes all our all-time favourite dishes. For home delivery services, we are colluding with food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy as well as taking direct orders for Roasted by Roseate. This initiative would enable customers who are unable to come to our hotel for any reason to enjoy a fine dining experience in the comfort of their home. ”.

The Home Delivery menu has been meticulously designed to include delicacies by Roasted by Roseate like macaroons, sandwiches, burgers and more. The fine dining speciality options include temptations tandoori Paneer Tikka, Silbatte Ki Shammi, Murgh Kolhapuri, etc.

While Roasted By Roseate would be taking direct orders for Chanakyapuri, Westend, Shanti Niketan, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Westend Green Farms, The Green Farms, Grand Westend Farms; the fine dining Indian restaurant Kheer would be present on Zomato and Swiggy.

Other restaurants by Roseate are expected to soon follow the suit of home deliveries.

