Excel in cooking and controlling stress with Chef Ritu Dalmia and healer Nikate Khaitan

Our lifestyles have irreversibly been changed by the onslaught of the COVID-19 virus and the ensuing lockdown. We are left with no choice but to make do with whatever meals we are capable of rustling up without any assistance. Also, staying indoors without a break has taken a toll on most of our temperaments with many getting agitated and anxious over little things.

Keeping all this in mind Saturday's Indulge Time Pass brought together two experts, renowned Chef Ritu Dalmia and sound therapy expert Nikate Khaitan in a session moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai to provide both relief and expert tips.

"I have learnt to cook with whatever's available at home. I know that the world would change drastically post-COVID, especially in the food and service sectors since eating outside is not a necessity. It's a serious luxury and people will no longer go to crowded restaurants and will be caring about hygiene. Things are not looking bright at the moment but as I said, I am okay and I will take each step as it comes," Chet Ritu said.

She felt that the age of frugality will be to an extent back after the crisis is over since it will take a long time before luxury items like parmesan, Parma ham, cheese and olive oil are back in circulation. And hence we have to make do with local sustainable food.

"I think I am in great shape both physically and mentally because I have been eating only freshly cooked local meals all these days. It has been a complete detox diet for me and has done wonders. Hence today I will share an easy-to-make recipe with whatever simple ingredients are available at home," she said.

After laying her hands on some cucumbers, roasted green mangos, yoghurt and cherry tomatoes, she rustled up a quick cold soup since that according to her was apt for the sultry and humid weather. "I have some leftover green pudina chutney from yesterday and some crunchy bread crumbs which can work wonders as garnishing," she shared, before proceeding to add them.

Ritu also revealed that one could even make pasta with the humble veggie called bottle gourd and that it was delectable and actually quite popular in South Italy. "In fact, you can make anything out of any ingredients. Simply go with the flow and play in the kitchen since no one will judge you and you have ample time and a few more days of the lockdown period to fix your mistakes," she said while stressing that one must explore local food and the dishes we grew up eating.

Nikate Khaitan, an expert sound and vibration healer armed with a degree from the famed The Monroe Institute, a hub of consciousness explorers, made the participants in the session aware that not all chanting might work equally on all of us.

"Each human is slightly different from the other and any sound, chanting or music might have a slightly different effect on each individual. With time, the essence of chanting has got lost and no one can tell you for sure which chanting will work perfectly on whom. Finding what works on one is the key to balance oneself," tells Khaitan.

Music, he added, was an exception and always has a soothing effect on everyone. "You have to go by the hunch, which music suits you the most. Some feel relaxed listening to western music, some like jazz, some listen to bhajans while some others might find Hindi songs comforting".

Nikate is organising online chanting classes daily at 4 in the afternoon and anyone can join him after messaging him at 98300 32777. He can also be contacted for further individual analysis and exploration of one's consciousness.

Also, to do away with the lockdown blues, here's the recipe for the Cucumber Green Mango Cold Soup that Ritu just suggested:

All you need for making the soup for one person:

Three cucumbers

Half of a roasted green mango (for the smoky taste)

2 tbsp dahi or yoghurt

Some fresh basil or mint leaves

Cherry or plain roasted tomatoes

Bread crumbs or roasted peanuts for garnishing

Method

Simply blend the ingredients with a lot of ice cubes and a little sugar, salt and black pepper to taste. Add the grounded peanuts or breadcrumbs and tomatoes to it for garnishing. You can also try it with musk melon instead of green mango.