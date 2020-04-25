STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

No Reservations (and what to do about it) this COVID-19 pandemic

Paying salaries, extending loan repayments, waiving of taxes, are a few areas the food industry wants government aid in order to sustain

Published: 25th April 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

This is truly an unprecedented situation, and it requires a response of equally epic proportions for us to get through it,” says Indian restaurant czar Zorawar Kalra, speaking of not only the world in general, but also specifically about the nightmare situation the restaurant industry finds itself in. This industry, which directly employs seven million people in the formal sector – to say nothing of those who in the informal sector, from roadside vendors to delivery boys – has been crippled by the lockdown measures that the central government has been forced to adopt in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

While the government has already announced some economic relief measures, with others still on the drawing board, restaurants are especially vulnerable, given the razor thin profit margins the industry makes. “If immediate support is not provided to the industry, it will be the end of the road for a lot of people. This industry is extremely important as it is the second highest employer of human capital in India after agriculture, and contributes two per cent to India’s GDP,” says Kalra.

Bakshish Dean, who dons a chef’s toque as well as a business owner’s hat, says, “Countries elsewhere are creating relief and stimulus packages for the industries hardest hit by the virus, with hospitality naturally being a big one. But, India’s economy doesn’t historically operate like that, and restaurants and similar businesses haven’t been supported in previous crises.”

While hopeful that this time will be different, Dean also notes, “After talking to friends in the industry, and with a lot of factors still unknown, we figure it will take anywhere between 12-24 months for the market to recover, and the industry itself could see up to 50-60 per cent shrinkage if measures are not taken.”

Inderjeet Singh Banga, who owns Prankster and is the Gurugram chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India, notes the industry is hugely dependant on cash flow based, saying, “With the revenues at a zero, a huge backlog of payments to vendors and rents as well as salaries has become a major issue.” He, along with others from the industry, like Kalra, Dean, and Vikrant Batra of Café Delhi Heights, believe that among the most crucial support the government can give at this point is help restaurants pay salaries for a fixed period following the lockdown to avoid the mass layoffs that will otherwise follow.

“If the government can provide some interest free loans to restaurant companies than we can continue to pay our employees’ salaries, which they in turn can use for their own household expenses and help get the economy moving again,” suggests Batra. From a business owner’s perspective, every restaurateur has a common refrain. “Most importantly, restoration of the GST input tax credit would help the industry weather the storm,” says Kalra.

Another big concern is the massive rents that restaurants have to pay to landlords despite not operating, apart from other monthly expenses. Banga wants the government to provide more clarity on the force majuer clause of contracts to avoid unnecessary litigations between market/ mall landlords and their tenant businesses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp