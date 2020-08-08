Brunches, Beer and Bonhomie

Aslam Gafoor By

If you want to stay in and savour a weekend brunch from the comfort of your home, then there is good news at hand. Several star hotels are delivering a stylish feast right at your doorstep. Take, for instance, The Oberoi, Bangalore, that has introduced Oberoi @ Home bespoke Sunday brunch.

The menu, theme and set-up will be finalised after a private consultation with the F&B team and a recce of your home will be carried out to evaluate the space, infrastructure and logistics. Besides delicious dishes, they guarantee subtle floral touches, crockery, cutlery and efficient service.

The culinary team at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is also dishing out cyclic brunch menus, including delicious Persian dishes, Indian kebabs and curries and desserts prepared by executive chef Gaurav Anand and his kitchen team. Under the Marriott on Wheels food delivery umbrella, this extensive brunch offering is available on Saturdays and Sundays.

At The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, the focus of the home-delivered ‘Weekend Brunch’ is on 'S.L.O.W.' Executive chef Sandeep Kalra is using Sustainable, Local, Organic and Wholesome ingredients for his repertoire of dishes, which include salads, dim sums, Thai curries, Indian main courses, Indonesian Nasi Goreng, Braised Ocean Salmon and desserts - all safely delivered along with non-alcoholic drinks.

Adding a focused flavour, Conrad Bengaluru plans to showcase one of their signature outlets each weekend. This weekend, chef Ameet is dishing out his Mediterranean favourites from Tiamo with the ‘Weekend Binge’ menu. Get ready to savour Lamb Kibbeh, Gambas al Ajilio, Cioppino, Greek Pizza and Orange Cheesecake, all in the comfort of your home.

Hotel manager Sushma Khichar and the culinary brigade at Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park have aptly titled their weekend offering as ‘But First, Brunch’. Here you get 21 items on a weekly-changing menu of Indian, Asian and Continental dishes which can be ordered until Sunday morning via a link shared by the hotel. The packaging material for the food is in bio-degradable containers and the brunch is delivered by a member of the hotel team in PPE and a sanitised hotel car.

‘The Grand Gardenia Brunch’ from ITC Gardenia is home delivered with a kebab platter, sushi, pizza, main course, biryani and desserts. To be specific, there is Paneer Tikka, Galouti Kebab, Dynamite Urumaki, Murgh Tikka Masala, Gosht Dum Biryani, Angoori Rasmalai, Chocolate Truffle Pastry. This takeaway brunch, prepared under the watchful eyes of executive chef Uchit Vohra, can be availed all through the week.

Meanwhile, executive chef Daniel Koshy at the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru wants you to enjoy a ‘Happiness Brunch’ from Merak. On offer is Kra Pao Chicken Spring Rolls, Kung Pao Cottage Cheese, Burnt Ginger and Capsicum Noodles and Chocolate Spring Rolls.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel’s ‘larger than life’ all-day weekend brunch by executive chef Nitesh Singh will give new meaning to post-brunch naps. There is Tandoori Kukkad, Murgh Makhani Khatta Pyaz, Paneer Papad Ki Subzi, Thai Curry, Cheese Cake, Kesar Phirni and more.

Brunches need to be pre-ordered and are available for delivery between 11 am and 4 pm, with a few available all-day and some all-week. Prices start upwards of Rs 1,750 ++ for two. The food is transported by the hotel or delivery apps with free-delivery within a minimum radius of the hotel. Bon appétit!

(The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)