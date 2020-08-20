STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Innovative spin to Ganesh Chavithi recipes

Come August and the Hindu calendar swells with festive dates. It’s that time of the year when Vignaharta, the remover of obstacles, reinstates hopes of a better tomorrow.

Published: 20th August 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come August and the Hindu calendar swells with festive dates. It’s that time of the year when Vignaharta, the remover of obstacles, reinstates hopes of a better tomorrow. “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with flowers, decorations and delicacies are done with much fervour in South Indian homes,” says Gita Hari, culinary expert and wellness food curator.  

A staunch promoter of wellness food, Gita informs, “To combat these trying times, I have added some healthy, immunity-boosting ingredients to the dishes.”

Dal flaxseed Vada

It is packed with the goodness of lentils and spices. Flax seeds add a dose of Omega 3 fats and dietary fibre to the scrumptious vadas.  

Ingredients
Chana dal  ½ cup | Urad dal  ¼ cup | Tur dal  ¼ cup | Flax seeds   3 tbsp
Red chillies 2 | Green chilli 1 | Saunf  ½ tsp | Asafoetida/hing  ½ tsp | Crushed black pepper ½ tsp | Curry leaves a sprig| Salt to taste| Oil for frying

Method:
■   Wash and soak the dals together for at least 4 hours
■   Dry roast flax seeds and grind them to grainy texture.
■   Drain water from dals. Put them in a mixer jar along with chillies.
■   Grind coarsely with very little water.
■   Mix in ground flaxseed, curry leaves, hing, crushed pepper, saunf and salt.
■   Heat oil in a pan, on medium flame.
■   Take a lemon-sized ball of dal batter on the palm of your hand. Flatten it and gently introduce it to the oil.
■   Repeat by making six vadas at a time. Fry till golden brown on both the sides.

■   Serve hot with chutney.

Neyyappam

This is usually prepared with rice soaked overnight, and ground with jaggery and banana. I have substituted rice batter with wheat flour to make it quick.
You will need a five or seven cavity paniyaram pan for this. Alternately, it can be made like a dosa or appam. Jaggery is full of antioxidants and triggers happy hormones.

Ingredients
Atta/whole wheat flour 1 cup  | Gur/jaggery grated  ¾ cup | Cardamom powder  ¼ tsp | Fresh coconut pieces | a handful Oil or ghee for frying

Method
■   Dissolve jaggery in 1 cup water.
■   Stir in the flour to make a smooth batter. Adjust to get dosa batter consistency.
■   Mix in cardamom powder and coconut pieces.
■   Fill the cavities of paniyaram pan with ghee or oil and heat on medium flame.
■   Pour one ladleful of batter in each cavity.
■   Wait till they turn golden brown. Then flip to cook on the other side.
■   Remove on a tissue napkin to drain excess ghee/oil.
■   Pro-tip: In case the appam disintegrates, stir in a little more wheat flour without adding water.

Dryfruits Modak

Modaks are synonymous with Ganpathy. To cut down on its laborious method is this time-saving flattened rice or poha-based easy recipe. Goodness of jaggery and dry fruits for that guilt-free bingeing.

Ingredients
Hard atukulu one cup | Jaggery grated  ½ cup | Mixed chopped dry fruits ¼ cup (cashewnuts, raisins, dates, almond flakes, walnut) | Ghee 2 tbsp | Cardamom powder  ¼ tsp

Method
■   Wash and soak atukulu (poha) in very little water
■   Boil jaggery in ½ cup water.
■   When it foams, add poha and stir gently to avoid it getting mashed.
■   Once poha is cooked, introduce chopped dry fruits and mix them well.
■   Pour in ghee and keep stirring till it is done.
■   Sprinkle cardamom powder
■   Take pan off flame.
■   Once it has slightly cooled down, take small balls of poha preparation in hand and mould them into modaks

