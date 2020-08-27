Cashing in on web challenges

By Express News Service

After concluding it open web #homekitchenchellange, the Firework Creator Challenge kicked off its second fitness challenge #myfireworkouttoday – a four-week challenge – that concluded on Wednesday.

"The competition saw travel junkies, fashionistas and entertainers put out 30 second short videos on the Firework network to participate and claim their dominance in an otherwise cluttered space. These videos will now be evaluated based on creativity and popularity by the Firework jury and 25 winners will be selected, five from each category. The winners will be announced today," adds Firework India CEO Sunil Nair.

Firework launched this multimedia campaign to engage with India’s vast creative talent pool and build creator careers.

Nair adds, "The series of challenges is being operated in the open web. This is a unique challenge as no one needs to download an app to participate in it. Users can go to any of our partner platform websites and participate. The first #homekitchenchallenge saw unprecedented success, breaking industry standards. And we are only getting started. In the weeks to come, we are confident riding on the trend of Occupation Generated Content creators that are emerging in India."

Shubh Mukherjee, a filmmaker, entered the #homekitchenchallenge contest early with his beautiful rendition of a cocktail called Michealada. "While I did not win the competition, I was surprised to see my 30 second video garner over 3 lakh views," he adds.

Sandeep Arora, who runs spiritsandrituals. com, is one of the five winners of the #homekitchenchallenge. He says "I am delighted that my video was seen all over the internet. I now have my Open Story Page and it gives me a very wellrounded presence on digital media."

Firework is now preparing for a Pride Challenge focused on the LGBTQ community. "In June, the Pride march got cancelled due to the pandemic and for the first time, the challenge will be played out in the digital media," adds Nair.