STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Cashing in on web challenges

Nair adds, “The series of challenges is being operated in the open web.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Firework CEO Sunil Nair

Firework CEO Sunil Nair

By Express News Service

After concluding it open web #homekitchenchellange, the Firework Creator Challenge kicked off its second fitness challenge #myfireworkouttoday – a four-week challenge – that concluded on Wednesday.

"The competition saw travel junkies, fashionistas and entertainers put out 30 second short videos on the Firework network to participate and claim their dominance in an otherwise cluttered space. These videos will now be evaluated based on creativity and popularity by the Firework jury and 25 winners will be selected, five from each category. The winners will be announced today," adds Firework India CEO Sunil Nair.

Firework launched this multimedia campaign to engage with India’s vast creative talent pool and build creator careers.

Nair adds, "The series of challenges is being operated in the open web. This is a unique challenge as no one needs to download an app to participate in it. Users can go to any of our partner platform websites and participate. The first #homekitchenchallenge saw unprecedented success, breaking industry standards. And we are only getting started. In the weeks to come, we are confident riding on the trend of Occupation Generated Content creators that are emerging in India."

Shubh Mukherjee, a filmmaker, entered the #homekitchenchallenge contest early with his beautiful rendition of a cocktail called Michealada. "While I did not win the competition, I was surprised to see my 30 second video garner over 3 lakh views," he adds.

Sandeep Arora, who runs spiritsandrituals. com, is one of the five winners of the #homekitchenchallenge. He says "I am delighted that my video was seen all over the internet. I now have my Open Story Page and it gives me a very wellrounded presence on digital media."

Firework is now preparing for a Pride Challenge focused on the LGBTQ community. "In June, the Pride march got cancelled due to the pandemic and for the first time, the challenge will be played out in the digital media," adds Nair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Nair Firework India homekitchenchellange Firework Creator Challenge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp