Hold the sugar

Even as people have become paranoid about staving off germs from their bodies, the need to watch what they put in has reached a fever pitch. Eating ‘healthy and right’ has never been more popular. Kazem Samandari, founder, L’Opera says, “Veganism is an upcoming trend, and something that we want to support.

We have launched some healthy desserts in which we have used margarine instead of butter, water and fruit juice instead of cream and milk. In our healthy range, one can enjoy treats like the Chocolate Caramel Verrine, a vegan chocolate sponge layered with vegan peanut caramel, dark chocolate vegan ganache and roasted peanuts.”

Other healthy offerings from L’Opera are the Vanilla and Raspberry Verrine, Almond Tart, and an all-vegan Chocolate Tart.

Aavika Chhawchharia

Vidhika Batra of Simply Rooted, a café and gourmet store agrees with the vegan trend, noting, “It might seem a hurdle to enjoy desserts which are vegan, but this has become the need of the hour as people become more conscientious. We have introduced a special segment of Fit Desserts wherein you can choose a Coffee Cream Dark Chocolate Slice, which is made with almond flour, coffee cream, dark chocolate and sweetened with stevia. Another dessert is the Double Dark Chocolate Decadence Slice made with almond flour, dark chocolate and stevia. Obviously, these have no sugar.”

Speaking of no refined sugar, apart from alternatives like stevia, traditional sweeteners like jaggery are regaining popularity.

“We wanted to create a healthy alternative to traditional loaf cakes that has an extra boost of nutritional value without compromising the taste,” says Aavika Chhawchharia, Co-Founder, Honey & Dough, adding, “Options like our Whole Wheat Jaggery Dry Fruit Tea Cake, made with 100 per cent whole wheat and jaggery, which is an amazing sugar substitute, still exudes that comforting vibe that desserts have. The teacake pairs nicely with your favourite brews and warm teas, and is an indulgent offering that you can have every day without any guilt.”

Chef Anas Qureshi of Molecule Air Bar, which also does a Palm Jaggery Cake, adds, “While older guests may appreciate them, the younger generation isn’t fond of ingredients like millets. So I came up with the Puffed Amaranth and Vanilla Mousse. One reason to introduce it on the menu is because of its amazing health benefits, but it also has an amazing texture and flavour and the contemporary presentation appeals to our younger clientele.”

Amaranth is a gluten-free grain with high fibre and protein as well as micronutrients that help in reducing inflammation, lower cholesterol levels and increase weight loss, and grains like it are becoming quite popular.Home baker Ipsa Sambhi says she gets a lot of queries for cakes and puddings made from healthy flours.

“The best part is that there is so much we can make, given the varieties of flours and ingredients. Our hot sellers are a gluten free Nutty-Berry Pudding and the Blueberry Pie. The pudding is made with nuts, dry berries and brown sugar infused in cognac and orange juice. The vegan oozy blueberry pie is made with fresh blueberries and enriched with nutrients. If you want to cheat a little bit, you can enjoy it with the scoop of vanilla ice cream,” she concludes, with a flourish.

Healthy bite

