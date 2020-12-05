STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blending passion for fast cars with food

'What should you do when your car is submerged in the rains?' This video by Aseem connected with city youth

Aseem's passion for hot wheels has made him open his own YouTube channel.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While Covid-19 and the recent Hyderabad floods threw almost every Hyderabadi’s life out of gear, both turned out to be a blessing for Aseem Kumar, an automotive enthusiast and a foodpreneur in Hyderabad.

“What should you do when your car is submerged in the rains?” This was the video that Aseem put up on his YouTube channel Motor Lazer and that helped him to reach out to thousands of city youngsters. 

“I was surprised at the pace with which the market turned digital/online. I worked hard during my college days – as a budding photographer, an event manager and other such odd jobs to build a big network. Today those contacts helped me,” he says. 

“In October 2019, my friends and I started a cafe called The Big Owl Cafe, a rooftop cafe and bistro in Sainikpuri and we opened up the space for live music, art shows, open mic sessions etc. The cafe has got good reviews from Gen X and I swell with pride whenever I see that my dream has come true,” says this 21-year-old engineering graduate from Guru Nanak Insitute of Engineering and Technology.

“I have worked with small business clients during my college days and the experience I have earned in the last two years besides hands-on event management ad professional photography have all helped me to be where I am today,” he says.

He says that his passion for hot wheels has made him open his own YouTube channel. He says that he earns his pocket money through the sponsorships for events being held in the cafe. 

