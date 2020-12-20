Two in one

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

It had been a while since we’d ordered in. The wait seemed worth it when two large packages from Azuma Kara, and Tiella came in.

It was clear we had over-ordered but in hindsight, it was the best food-party we’d had in a long time.

These are two delivery kitchens under the same roof run by their founder, Vidhi Taneja. The former packs in a pan-Asian punch, while the latter proffers Italian specials.

Located in Shahpur Jat in Delhi, they are open for takeaway and deliveries. These places are relatively unknown but have all the makings of becoming popular.

The food The menu is comprehensive for both places. It’s revised every now and then to keep the freshness intact.

With a well-chosen mix of classics and staples, Azuma Kara, the pan-Asian kitchen, has the Pomelo Salad with its prominently sweet and salty flavour.

The Korean Chicken is glazed to perfection and has a gingery, garlicky, sweet and spicy flavour. The Asparagus and Vegetable Cocktail, which comprises little sushi bites with a perfectly rounded rice texture and seasoning, stands out.

The Baby Potato on skewers is another dish worth trying. Greased with Miso herb butter, it’s best had with a chilli dip. The heartiest dish from the dinner selection turned out to be a bowl of Shiitake Mushrooms in Garlic Soy served with sticky rice and Asian greens. The Chilli Cheese dimsums didn’t live up to our expectations, simply because it lacked flavour.

Tiella, on the other hand, is the kitchen for the lovers of Italian food, but interestingly, the best thing from this place is an American staple—a burger. To be precise, it’s the Green Pea and Asparagus Burger that stole our heart and taste-buds. The patty retains moisture on the inside and crispiness on the outside. The dressing doesn’t overpower the patty ingredients. It’s not packed with onions like many burgers are these days. Pizza fans needn’t look any further. The Tri Bell Pepper is a great option for vegetarians. It’s a thin-crust pizza that comes with confit peppers, cherry tomatoes, cheese sauce and basil. The Jalapeno Pepperoni is the best one from the non-vegetarian selection. There is Pesto Spaghetti that you should try, though you can give the Banoffee pie a miss. We hear from a friend that the Crème Brule is really good. We’ll leave something for next time.

Packaging and portions

Special points are given for packaging and a few extra for portions. There were no messy leaks despite several sauces that came as part of our order. The soya sauce for the sushi came in a sealed miniature glass jar and there was an accompanying ice pack to keep the box cold. There were sanitisers along with wooden cutlery and tissue papers. The portions served two diners comfortably.

Final verdict

The rules of the food and dining space are inexorably changing. Much of it is for the better. Take-away and home delivery services have never been so spruced and outlets like Azuma Kara, and Tiella are one of the front runners in this respect. The future is all about a comfortable restaurant experience at home and you’ve just got a couple of places to keep in mind for your next order.

Good to know

Address: Azuma Kara and Tiella, 18, JP House Road, near UCCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800

Rating: 4/5

Must-try:

(Azuma Kara) The Asparagus and Vegetable Cocktail; Shitake Mushrooms in Garlic Soy served with sticky rice and Asian greens

(Tiella) The Green Pea and Asparagus Burger and the Jalapeno Pepperoni pizza