STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Two in one

Open for takeaway and delivery, the newly opened Azuma Kara, and Tiella kitchens in Delhi serve up a drool-worthy Asian and Italian spread

Published: 20th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

It had been a while since we’d ordered in. The wait seemed worth it when two large packages from Azuma Kara, and Tiella came in.

It was clear we had over-ordered but in hindsight, it was the best food-party we’d had in a long time. 

These are two delivery kitchens under the same roof run by their founder, Vidhi Taneja. The former packs in a pan-Asian punch, while the latter proffers Italian specials.

Located in Shahpur Jat in Delhi, they are open for takeaway and deliveries. These places are relatively unknown but have all the makings of becoming popular. 

The food The menu is comprehensive for both places. It’s revised every now and then to keep the freshness intact.

With a well-chosen mix of classics and staples, Azuma Kara, the pan-Asian kitchen, has the Pomelo Salad with its prominently sweet and salty flavour.

The Korean Chicken is glazed to perfection and has a gingery, garlicky, sweet and spicy flavour. The Asparagus and Vegetable Cocktail, which comprises little sushi bites with a perfectly rounded rice texture and seasoning, stands out.

The Baby Potato on skewers is another dish worth trying. Greased with Miso herb butter, it’s best had with a chilli dip. The heartiest dish from the dinner selection turned out to be a bowl of Shiitake Mushrooms in Garlic Soy served with sticky rice and Asian greens. The Chilli Cheese dimsums didn’t live up to our expectations, simply because it lacked flavour. 

Tiella, on the other hand, is the kitchen for the lovers of Italian food, but interestingly, the best thing from this place is an American staple—a burger. To be precise, it’s the Green Pea and Asparagus Burger that stole our heart and taste-buds. The patty retains moisture on the inside and crispiness on the outside. The dressing doesn’t overpower the patty ingredients. It’s not packed with onions like many burgers are these days. Pizza fans needn’t look any further. The Tri Bell Pepper is a great option for vegetarians. It’s a thin-crust pizza that comes with confit peppers, cherry tomatoes, cheese sauce and basil. The Jalapeno Pepperoni is the best one from the non-vegetarian selection. There is Pesto Spaghetti that you should try, though you can give the Banoffee pie a miss. We hear from a friend that the Crème Brule is really good. We’ll leave something for next time. 

Packaging and portions
Special points are given for packaging and a few extra for portions. There were no messy leaks despite several sauces that came as part of our order. The soya sauce for the sushi came in a sealed miniature glass jar and there was an accompanying ice pack to keep the box cold. There were sanitisers along with wooden cutlery and tissue papers. The portions served two diners comfortably.  

Final verdict 
The rules of the food and dining space are inexorably changing. Much of it is for the better. Take-away and home delivery services have never been so spruced and outlets like Azuma Kara, and Tiella are one of the front runners in this respect. The future is all about a comfortable restaurant experience at home and you’ve just got a couple of places to keep in mind for your next order.  

Good to know

Address: Azuma Kara and Tiella, 18, JP House Road, near UCCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort.  
Meal for two: Rs 1,800
Rating: 4/5
Must-try: 
(Azuma Kara) The Asparagus and Vegetable Cocktail; Shitake Mushrooms in Garlic Soy served with sticky rice and Asian greens
(Tiella) The Green Pea and Asparagus Burger and the Jalapeno Pepperoni pizza 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italian food Delhi
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp