Hot and handled

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. That’s what chefs are always told. And Abhijeet Dua from Gurugram-based Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) could do just that. The Culinary Arts Programme student was awarded the ‘Culinary Student of the Year’ awards, organised by the Chefs Table Studio. A total of 450 students across India participated in the 2020 edition of the awards. The selection process involved three qualification rounds and participants were assessed by a jury composed of highly respected veteran chefs including Vijaya Bhaskaran and Shaju Zacharia, among others.

Dua said, “I feel extremely grateful to have such a body of mentors and chefs who look out for me and have shown me the path to success. I would not have been able to get to this position without their guidance and support. The competition aided me with a lot of exposure to the culinary world.” The 18-year-old added, “Competing amongst 450 colleagues all over India wasn’t an easy task but it was made possible with the support of my chefs. All in all, it was extremely fun and eventful, truly an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The final round of the competition had 15 young chefs compete for the title award. Students cooked live from their college and home kitchens to a virtual audience of over 2,000 viewers, including the jury members who closely watched their preparation, technique and presentation to decide on a winning candidate. Dua chose to compete with a progressive outlook to cuisine, his menu including a Carolina Rubbed Sous Vide Chicken and a Flexible Aciduated Chocolate Ganache.

“I am happy to see students compete so passionately at such a young age. It goes to show that we have really talented young chefs in the making and they will be joining the industry soon,” said Dilip Puri, Founder & CEO at the Indian School of Hospitality, adding, “Perhaps they will lead some of the best hotel and restaurant kitchens across the world, or maybe set up one of their own. At ISH, our approach to education espouses the importance of hospitality as a building block and I am confident that our students will be stellar at whatever they choose to do”.

From the jurors’ side, veteran chef Jugesh Arora, Honorary President, South India Culinary Association (SICA) and Founder at the Chefs Table Studio elaborated, “We are so happy to see such strong participation from colleges and institutes across India. We conceptualised the awards as a platform for young aspirants to learn, share knowledge, compete and prepare for future opportunities. The students have shown a lot of camaraderie throughout the competition. I am certain that our young chefs will make us proud.”