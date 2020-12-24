STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How to make chocolate butter cookies?

Preheat oven at 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

KOCHI:  Preheat oven at 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Cream butter and sugar for 1 – 2 minutes or until well combined using a hand held mixer. Add vanilla extract, almond extract and beat until combined. Add the dry ingredients in two batches and combine on low speed. Transfer the dough to a decorating bag fitted with a large open star tip.

Pipe the dough into an oval, round or S shape on the parchment paper. If you find the dough to be too thick to pipe, then transfer it back to the bowl, add 1/2 – 1 tbsp milk to the cookie dough and beat until combined. Bake at 350 F for 9 – 10 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies.

(The cookies straight out of the oven will be very soft and crumbly, they will crisp up on cooling). Let them cool on the baking sheet for 2 – 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool down completely. Melt white / dark chocolate chips in a double boiler. Dip the cookies in chocolate and place on a parchment paper. Allow to set completely. Enjoy! 

Ingredients
(Makes around 16–20 cookies)
Butter – 1 stick + 1 tbsp
Powdered sugar – 1/2 cup
Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
Almond extract – 1/2 tsp (optional)
All purpose flour – 3/4 cup
Cocoa powder – 3 tbsp
Corn starch / corn flour – 3 tbsp
Salt – 1/8 tsp
Instant coffee – 1/2 tsp

