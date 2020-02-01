Hungry for Hungarian chimney cakes? Head to Kochi's Lulu Mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kurtoskalacs, the word that seems like a tongue twister is actually a Hungarian sweet delicacy originating from Transylvania. And if the name has piqued your interest enough to give it a try, head to the recently opened eponymous eatery at Lulu Mall serving multiple variations of the dish with a familiar twist.

The eatery, which started only a couple of weeks ago serves the popular Hungarian snack omnipresent on the streets of Budapest. "The word Kurtoskalacs means chimney cake. The cake is nothing but a sweet or savoury pastry that is made with soft dough. It is typically wrapped around a conical or cylindrical skewer and then barbequed," says Mohamed Kamal Lahir, co-owner of the brand which has two outlets in Bengaluru and is looking to expand to Kozhikode.

Although the swirly cone pastry forms the base for all the items on the menu, the stuffing has been specially curated for the Indian palate to include continental and desi flavours. “Almost 80 per cent of the menu has been customised to suit the diners here. We didn’t want to throw the customers completely off by bringing in something that is entirely foreign. At the same time, we have included some exquisite global profiles that would please the NRI and non-Indian crowd that come to Lulu,” adds Kamal who is also a physician by profession.

The Carolina chicken cone with sauteed meat chunks doused in barbeque sauce and mayonnaise packs quite a punch. The tangy and slender sweet zest of the sauce combined with the creamy richness of mayonnaise is an explosion of flavours in the mouth. With a generous coating of garlic powder and butter, the pastry is a grab-and-go version of well-made pizza.

For diners who would rather opt for flavours closer to home, the ghee roast cone ushers in the piquant zing of a naadan chicken curry. “The ghee roast is one of the fastest moving items on the menu. Tahini swirl and Magic shrooms are the crowd favourites among the vegetarian options,” says Kamal.

The selection of decadently presented dessert cones are a must-try on the menu. Choose the Nutella curl and you will be transported to chocolate heaven. Or try the Tiramisu which comes with an equally crispy and soft cone dusted in cocoa powder and filled with vanilla ice cream. The coffee-based dessert is just the right side of sweet and is the ideal balance between the pastry and cream.