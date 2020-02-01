Indian cuisine is mystifying and beguiling: London-based chef Chris Galvin

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For London-based Chris Galvin, his culinary profession is definitely stressful, but not because he is a Michelin-star chef.

"It’s because I have respect for the farmer and the ingredients they produce. They are doing their best and we consequently work hard with various techniques to ensure that every single dish comes out just as perfect as it should be," said Galvin, who teamed up with his brother Jeff in 2005 to open their first solo venture, Galvin Bistrot de Luxe in Baker Street, United Kingdom. Now they run 10 French restaurants, out of which four are in London.

Galvin was in the city recently to conduct a masterclass with some of his signature dishes at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bangalore.

Speaking to CE, the 61-year-old chef says the one thing that sets his chain of restaurants under the name, Galvin Restaurants, apart from others is family. "We are the only British brothers to have gained Michelin star each in separate restaurants. Our brother David buys all our vegetables and fruits from the market. My elder son George is a wine sommelier in a Michelin-star restaurant. My youngest, Joey, helps in the PR and marketing. My middle one, Emile, is also a chef. My daughter Jessica helps with the digital artwork. With so much talent in the family, it is the sense of belonging that we pass on to our staff and eventually to our customers," he said.

On his first visit to Bengaluru, Galvin finds Indian cuisine to be “mystifying and beguiling”. “The more I learn, the less I know. I have been introduced to so many hints of Indian regional cuisines. I think I need several lifetimes to begin to understand!” he said, adding, “The reach of Indian food is growing exponentially. In London, we have Michelin-star Indian restaurants that are very busy with amazing food. Even in a simple Indian restaurant in London, there is a huge queue.”

Galvin would any day go back to French cuisine, as his heart goes to slow cooking with deep flavours. Commenting on an integral part of the cuisine, wine, he said, "There can be other alternatives to wine, but definitely won’t be replaced. People are working hard towards making non-alcoholic drinks interesting. Wines with minimum intervention are now becoming a trend. These are made naturally and organically without the support of chemicals such as pesticides and sulphur." He also added that plant-based dishes are going to conquer 2020. “We need to eat less meat,” said Galvin.