Home Lifestyle Food

Indian cuisine is mystifying and beguiling: London-based chef Chris Galvin

Galvin was in the city recently to conduct a masterclass with some of his signature dishes at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bangalore.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chef Chris Galvin

Chef Chris Galvin (Photo | EPS, Meghana Sastry)

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For London-based Chris Galvin, his culinary profession is definitely stressful, but not because he is a Michelin-star chef.

"It’s because I have respect for the farmer and the ingredients they produce. They are doing their best and we consequently work hard with various techniques to ensure that every single dish comes out just as perfect as it should be," said Galvin, who teamed up with his brother Jeff in 2005 to open their first solo venture, Galvin Bistrot de Luxe in Baker Street, United Kingdom. Now they run 10 French restaurants, out of which four are in London.

Galvin was in the city recently to conduct a masterclass with some of his signature dishes at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bangalore.

Speaking to CE, the 61-year-old chef says the one thing that sets his chain of restaurants under the name, Galvin Restaurants, apart from others is family. "We are the only British brothers to have gained Michelin star each in separate restaurants. Our brother David buys all our vegetables and fruits from the market. My elder son George is a wine sommelier in a Michelin-star restaurant. My youngest, Joey, helps in the PR and marketing. My middle one, Emile, is also a chef. My daughter Jessica helps with the digital artwork. With so much talent in the family, it is the sense of belonging that we pass on to our staff and eventually to our customers," he said.

On his first visit to Bengaluru, Galvin finds Indian cuisine to be “mystifying and beguiling”. “The more I learn, the less I know. I have been introduced to so many hints of Indian regional cuisines. I think I need several lifetimes to begin to understand!” he said, adding, “The reach of Indian food is growing exponentially. In London, we have Michelin-star Indian restaurants that are very busy with amazing food. Even in a simple Indian restaurant in London, there is a huge queue.”

Galvin would any day go back to French cuisine, as his heart goes to slow cooking with deep flavours. Commenting on an integral part of the cuisine, wine, he said, "There can be other alternatives to wine, but definitely won’t be replaced. People are working hard towards making non-alcoholic drinks interesting. Wines with minimum intervention are now becoming a trend. These are made naturally and organically without the support of chemicals such as pesticides and sulphur." He also added that plant-based dishes are going to conquer 2020. “We need to eat less meat,” said Galvin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Galvin
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp