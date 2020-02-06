Home Lifestyle Food

Young chefs turn up the heat in global cook-off

The winners were judged based on each of mentor’s recommendations written about their respective participants.

Published: 06th February 2020 08:01 AM

(Left to right) Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Austin Cale Labago, Chen Khai Loong, Bethany Collings and Dr Suborno Bose The winner of YCO 2020 Chen Khai Loong from Malaysia was announced as the winner of the sixth International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO). Apart from receiving the YCO 2020 Champion trophy, Loong was awarded the Gold Toque and bagged the prize cheque of US$10,000 (J7,00,000).

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At the recently concluded culinary clash between young chefs from around the world, Chen Khai Loong from Malaysia was announced as the winner of the sixth International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO). Apart from receiving the YCO 2020 Champion trophy, Loong was awarded the Gold Toque and bagged the prize cheque of US$10,000 (Rs 7,00,000).

Austin Cale Labago of Philippines won the Silver medal while the Bronze winner was England’s Bethany Collings. YCO 2020, which has become one of the world’s biggest culinary competitions for student chefs, was organised by the International Hospitality Council (IHC) in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and saw competitors assemble from over 50 countries. “More than a competition, YCO is now a global youth platform and launch pad for the culinary superstars of tomorrow,” said Dr Suborno Bose (Chairman, YCO Global Council).

The prizes were given away at a ceremony held in Kolkata on February 2 by Bose, Professor David Foskett (Chairman of the International Hospitality Council), chef Sanjeev Kapoor (the Principal Judge and Chief Mentor of YCO) and chef Brian Turner (President of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts), in the presence of the 18 actual judges of the Olympiad. Apart from the three winners, YCO 2020 had a long litany of winners in special categories. The Plate Trophy round, held between the participants who came in between 11th and 20th ranks based on the scores of the first two rounds of the competition, went to Dominic Muollo of New Zealand.

The Best Dessert Dish in Round One went to Ieuan Jones from Wales while the Late Shakuntala Devi Gupta Award for Best Vegetarian Dish Creation in Round Two went to Eunjeong Jeong of South Korea. Professor David Foskett, Chairman of the Jury, YCO 2020, said, “The vision of the YCO 2020 is to unite the world of hospitality and culinary arts. This event will help to bridge the gaps and will also promote diversities and cultures across the globe. It includes an experienced panel of judges who are fair, skilled, experienced and knowledgeable.

I advise the young chefs to enjoy what they’re doing and never give up. This platform will help to recognise the talents and powers which will help to change the world for a better future.” Four Mentor Nominee Awards were given away at the ceremony. The winners were judged based on each of mentor’s recommendations written about their respective participants. The awardees were Erik Shahbazyan of Armenia, Kethusegile of Botswana, Egon Euan Le Roux of South Africa and Obidiegwu Anuli of Nigeria. The IHC Best Young Chef Ambassador Awards were another category wherein participants had to write about themselves, their ambitions in the culinary field and how they wish to further develop themselves.

The four awards in this section went to Giorgia Ceccato of Italy, Samuel Farley of USA, Md Miraj Mia of Bangladesh and Fatima Gomez of Mexico. (Left to right) Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Austin Cale Labago, Chen Khai Loong, Bethany Collings and Dr Suborno Bose

The winner of YCO 2020

Chen Khai Loong from Malaysia was announced as the winner of the sixth International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO). Apart from receiving the YCO 2020 Champion trophy, Loong was awarded the Gold Toque and bagged the prize cheque of US$10,000 (J7,00,000).

TAGS
International Young Chef Olympiad
