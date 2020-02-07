Delhi, let’s vote! Restaurateurs across city offer special deals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has been politically heated ever since protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act started last year. And with Assembly elections scheduled for February 8, things in the capital are a bit tense.



In an effort to motivate people to vote, restaurateurs across Delhi are providing special offers to those who show them the finger (with the blue vote mark). Prateek Chitkara, who owns LIT stresses that the idea behind these offers is to encourage people to vote.



“Delhi should always be well lit and hence we have created a special cocktail called LITDELHI with the message that Delhi should always be free of all darkness and should only see bright days ahead,” he says.

To appeal all Delhites to vote, Uncultured at Kailash Colony is offering a complimentary drink called the Ethnic Delhi Vibes to guests.



“It’s time to make Delhi better and beautiful, which is only possible if we choose right representatives. All you need to do is show your finger and get a glass of Ethnic Delhi Vibes,” says Arjun Dawar, Owner, Uncultured. Restaurateurs believe that as citizens they too a responsibility towards the country. “This begins with making people aware about the importance of voting,” says Vikrant Batra, Owner, Cafe Delhi Heights.



“At all our outlets across Delhi, we will give a booklet of vouchers to those who show us their inked finger. The booklet has multiple vouchers like free coffee, `500 off, free dessert, 20 per cent discount, etc. Only one voucher can be claimed at a time,” he adds.

Adding to it Dinesh Arora, Founder of Unplugged Courtyard and La Roca says, “There are certain initiatives which we take selflessly with the motive of giving our people a better place to live. We, at our restaurants have taken it a notch up by introducing discounts and specials on menus to propagate voting and urge the citizens to be more responsible.” He informs that La Roca in Aerocity has introduced special drinks called Election and Selection for a week.



“The idea is to thank people for fulfilling their responsibility of exercising vote, and to urge them to start exercising their rights if they have missed this time. So, inked fingers get a 15 per cent discount on their billing.”

Amit Bagga, owner of Daryaganj, says that a lot has gone into making what Delhi is today. He wants Delhiites to make sure that they further improve the city.



“At Daryaganj, we not only strive to bring the history of good food but also want to make sure that Delhi stays at its best. Please make sure you go out and vote this time, and always.” Showing an inked finger here will get you a complimentary Kulfi.



Voting is not only our right but it’s our power to do things rightfully, believes Manish Sharma at Molecule.



“If we don’t use our power to elect, get ready to live in the city which will not be your dream city. At Molecule, we have created special menu called Delicious Delhi that has specials like Air Bread, Delhi Arancini, Delhi Special Soya Keema Naan and more,” notes Sharma.



So, tomorrow, make the conscious decision to vote and later, don’t forget to treat yourself to these offers.