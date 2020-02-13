Home Lifestyle Food

Delhi chefs go around planting romance

The Saints Of AnnaMaya Valentine Dinner Party is the perfect destination to celebrate love with your favourite person.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It’s the time of the year when love and romance is in the air. But what’s love without an epicurean feat? Chefs around the city are playing with flavours from an array of cuisines to make your intimate dining, an experience to remember. Here is a glimpse of how you can spend the day.

"Valentine Dinner celebrations have evolved over time and guests have moved away from the cliché candle-lit dinners," says Balpreet Singh Chadha, Executive Sous Chef, Andaz Delhi, adding, "This season, at Annamaya food hall, we are celebrating the various dimensions of love. The Saints Of AnnaMaya Valentine Dinner Party is the perfect destination to celebrate love with your favourite person. The offerings have been designed keeping in mind the diverse guest profile. The focus will remain true to our concept – Eat Mindful, Shop Artisanal and Raise Awareness."

Anurudh Khanna, Multi Property Executive Chef, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, advices that on Valentine’s Day, it’s best to serve a set menu. “Set menus offer unique dishes that are suitable for a special occasion adding to the customer delight. With fewer options available, it also reduces guests’ decision-making time.

You never want to rush guests through a special meal wherein they want to kick back, relax, and have these decisions already made for them.” Proceed for a fourcourse valentine’s day inspired set menu from their pan Asian specialty restaurant – EEST or the Italian specialty restaurant – PREGO and end the evening on a sweet note by indulging in custom signature valentine desserts handcrafted by their Pastry Chef at Daily Treats. The menus at The Imperial restaurants for the ‘D’ day feature exotic specialties to keep the romantic mood alive.

The idea, Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial says, "is to use more of locally sourced aphrodisiac ingredients for a discerning dining experience. We have private canopies at 1911 Lawns and San Gimignano Lawns for an enchanting evening under the star lit sky while the hand-crafted recipes make sure you have a timeless experience with your beloved.”"

At Kampai, Chef Nitin Bhardwaj is serving all their signature and highest- selling dishes. “We are offering what our guests appreciate the most in a fix TDH format with the minimum pricing, so people can try all Kampai dishes on special valentine menu those who have not experienced the Kampai before,” says the chef. Manish Sharma owner of Molecule believes in celebrating love, breakup and rediscovery of your own self this Valentine Day and is offering a special dessert called Love Dessert or Dhoka.

The chocolate bowl has within a lot of surprise elements including jello icecream, chocolate Ice cream, blue sky sorbet, wafers, edible heart, edible teddy and candy floss flambéed with Sambuca towards the end. This Valentine’s Day, get greeted at Café Delhi Heights with Romantic Cheese Fondue that comes in two different flavours – chocolate and classic cheese. “We at Café Delhi Heights believe that love needs no boundaries, and so the taste of food. Hence we have created the menu, which is salty, and sweet both as that’s the fact of each relationship too,” says Vikrant Batra, founder, Café D e l h i Heights.

Celebrating the ‘oneness of love’

Chef Sahil Arora and his team at Shangri-La’s - Eros Hotel have curated immersive dining experiences with degustation menus, themed buffet and sweet treats. You can celebrate this special day with a special fourcourse Italian feast in the romantic setting of Sorrento, the hotel’s award-winning restaurant. Masters of Shang Palace have planned a special set menu for its guests with authentic Chinese delicacies to mark this day of love. At Tamra, guests may relish an opulent international buffet spread, accompanied by a heavenly dessert selection for an ideal Valentine’s experience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentines Day Delhi romantic date
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp