Delhi chefs go around planting romance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s the time of the year when love and romance is in the air. But what’s love without an epicurean feat? Chefs around the city are playing with flavours from an array of cuisines to make your intimate dining, an experience to remember. Here is a glimpse of how you can spend the day.

"Valentine Dinner celebrations have evolved over time and guests have moved away from the cliché candle-lit dinners," says Balpreet Singh Chadha, Executive Sous Chef, Andaz Delhi, adding, "This season, at Annamaya food hall, we are celebrating the various dimensions of love. The Saints Of AnnaMaya Valentine Dinner Party is the perfect destination to celebrate love with your favourite person. The offerings have been designed keeping in mind the diverse guest profile. The focus will remain true to our concept – Eat Mindful, Shop Artisanal and Raise Awareness."

Anurudh Khanna, Multi Property Executive Chef, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, advices that on Valentine’s Day, it’s best to serve a set menu. “Set menus offer unique dishes that are suitable for a special occasion adding to the customer delight. With fewer options available, it also reduces guests’ decision-making time.

You never want to rush guests through a special meal wherein they want to kick back, relax, and have these decisions already made for them.” Proceed for a fourcourse valentine’s day inspired set menu from their pan Asian specialty restaurant – EEST or the Italian specialty restaurant – PREGO and end the evening on a sweet note by indulging in custom signature valentine desserts handcrafted by their Pastry Chef at Daily Treats. The menus at The Imperial restaurants for the ‘D’ day feature exotic specialties to keep the romantic mood alive.

The idea, Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial says, "is to use more of locally sourced aphrodisiac ingredients for a discerning dining experience. We have private canopies at 1911 Lawns and San Gimignano Lawns for an enchanting evening under the star lit sky while the hand-crafted recipes make sure you have a timeless experience with your beloved.”"

At Kampai, Chef Nitin Bhardwaj is serving all their signature and highest- selling dishes. “We are offering what our guests appreciate the most in a fix TDH format with the minimum pricing, so people can try all Kampai dishes on special valentine menu those who have not experienced the Kampai before,” says the chef. Manish Sharma owner of Molecule believes in celebrating love, breakup and rediscovery of your own self this Valentine Day and is offering a special dessert called Love Dessert or Dhoka.

The chocolate bowl has within a lot of surprise elements including jello icecream, chocolate Ice cream, blue sky sorbet, wafers, edible heart, edible teddy and candy floss flambéed with Sambuca towards the end. This Valentine’s Day, get greeted at Café Delhi Heights with Romantic Cheese Fondue that comes in two different flavours – chocolate and classic cheese. “We at Café Delhi Heights believe that love needs no boundaries, and so the taste of food. Hence we have created the menu, which is salty, and sweet both as that’s the fact of each relationship too,” says Vikrant Batra, founder, Café D e l h i Heights.

Celebrating the ‘oneness of love’

Chef Sahil Arora and his team at Shangri-La’s - Eros Hotel have curated immersive dining experiences with degustation menus, themed buffet and sweet treats. You can celebrate this special day with a special fourcourse Italian feast in the romantic setting of Sorrento, the hotel’s award-winning restaurant. Masters of Shang Palace have planned a special set menu for its guests with authentic Chinese delicacies to mark this day of love. At Tamra, guests may relish an opulent international buffet spread, accompanied by a heavenly dessert selection for an ideal Valentine’s experience.