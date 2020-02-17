Black orchid blooms in this Chennai resto-bar

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Classy, chic and luxurious — these three words best describe Black Orchid restobar on Chamiers Road. In the backdrop of the black-walled and golden decor-themed venue that was celebrating the launch of its liquor section, Sanjeev Verma, owner of the resto-bar said, “We have been working on this project for a year now. It has been an exciting journey to see it come to life.”

As smartly dressed guests sipped on signature cocktails and stewards wove their way through the crowd carrying treats, we were served the Passion Flora — a white rum-based cocktail with the perfect blend of pineapple, passion fruit and mango juices. Garnished with rose and dried marigold petals, the cocktail was refreshing, to say the least. For appetisers, a creamy mushroom crostini; soft and juicy chicken harrisa; spicy peri peri lotus stem chips and crunchy prawn tempura were served.

The crowd favourite was the California rolls with soft salmon, cucumber and thinly sliced carrots garnished with sesame seeds and mayo. With spirits rising, DJ Anto tapped into everyone’s psych with beats that had them grooving. He played classics from the 90s that can still kick start a party any day, with a healthy mixture of present-day pop music. This had everyone making merry — perfect for the launch of a classy restobar in the city.