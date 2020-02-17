Home Lifestyle Food

Quick, comfortable meals in a bowl 

Jasmine Rice with Mapo Tofu; Chef Vineet Bahuguna of Hilton Garden Inn

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Recently, I chanced upon this Meal in a Bowl concept started by Hilton Garden Inn at Saket. Since they promised it would be a quick meal, I gave it a try.

A sign it would indeed be  quick meal was how quickly I was allotted an empty table, rarely the case at the crowded foodhalls at the malls nearby, especially on weekends. Within 10 minutes of placing the order, my Baked Curry Rice Bowl arrived.

A crunchy upper layer, soupy middle layer and rice underneath – it was neither too spicy nor too bland. It was stir-fried rice topped with a curry made using veggies such as carrots, potatoes, fried brinjal, peas. Coconut milk is used for the curry, which, apart from thickening it, lends a creamy taste.

Chef Vineet Bahuguna, who has curated the menu, says, “This menu has something for everyone. It’s like a comfort food. We have nine bowls, comprising vegetarian, chicken and seafood dishes. We have covered Modern European, Pan-Asian and Indian cuisine in the menu.”For those, who don’t love rice, they have noodle-based Zha Jiang Mian. Base of almost all dishes is starch, says chef, because it has to be filling. And all bowls can be made vegetarian or non-vegetarian with chicken and seafood.  

“But for this dish, noodles need not be fried. Boiled noodles need to be mixed with oyster sauce, soya sauce (both light and dark), and oyster sauce. And then, gravy can be made using, mushroom, minced lamb or pork,” he adds. This dish doesn’t require baking. The gravy is put over the noodles and the bowl is served with shrimp or rice crackers. Apart from this, there are dishes such as Biryani with Salan, Hokkien Fried Rice, Slow Cooked Congee, Jasmine Rice with Mapo Tofu, Saffron Risotto, Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles, and Rice Noodles with Coconut Curry Sauce. 

One can even relish Rajma-Chawal or Chole-Chawal and choose from a range of desserts like Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cheese Cake, Chocolate Spring Roll or Gulab Jamun.F&B manager Sourabh Chandna says, “We cater to a lot of corporates here, who usually come for meetings and have very little time at hand. This is a quick and value for money deal because one can get a bowl for Rs 699 along with a cocktail or a dessert. If one goes by the menu, a meal would cost more. These are a good option for kitty parties or a lunch with friends.”

At: India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, Saket 

Till: May 15 

Meal for one:  Rs 699-899 (including taxes)

