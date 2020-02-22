Home Lifestyle Food

Now, a portal for appliance reviews 

Mishry.com provides reviews on food products, appliances, pots and pans, and everything else that can be found in a kitchen.

fridge

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are looking for reviews of products in the food sector, a new website can help you out.

The founder of the startup, Tanu Ganguly, who was a food content creator for 20 years, says: “I am trying to fill the void in this industry by creating a helpful website which gives authentic and credible reviews on food.

Mishry Reviews was launched last year in April and although it’s pretty novel, it has been picking up well and conveys that there was a need for such a platform. Her team consists of around five people who are experts in reviewing restaurants, writing and mainly understanding food.”

“Consumers today are so aware and responsible that they check every detail before buying a gadget, but it’s not the same when it comes to food. This is exactly where Mishry comes in. Consumers need not buy 10 products as our website provides authentic reviews. We try and taste all products, and cook in a test kitchen. None of the products we review is sponsored and we keep it transparent. In these days where fake reviews are growing, we provide authentic reviews,” she adds.

