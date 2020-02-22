Home Lifestyle Food

This Delhi homemaker turns pro-chef

During winter months, Rama prepares various varieties of delicious laddoos and in summers, she switches to recipes of raw baby mangoes like chutneys as also Aam Berry Gappas.

Rama Gupta

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was around four years back that on the insistence of her daughter Shikha, Rama Gupta started to think seriously about ‘beginning to work’. A housewife all through her life, she hadn’t ever thought about turning into a ‘professional’ or ‘earning money’.

“I was happy being a homemaker. No other thought ever crossed my mind,” says Gupta Sr, “but when my daughter kept pestering me, I started thinking along those lines.”

A resident of Shreshtha Vihar in East Delhi, Rama loved cooking since her teenage years and always evoked appreciation from her family and friends for her cooking skills – not just routine food but sweetmeats as well. So much so that whenever there was (it still is that way) a get-together or family function like a birthday party, an engagement or a wedding, she was called for preparing the menu and supervising the halwais. And come winters, the entire khandaan would be waiting for her laddoos.

“After I got married, mom was left with little work. That was when I coaxed her to begin a small business of her own. She makes such amazing food so turning it into a business seemed most natural,” says Shikha. That’s how Maathojan (abbreviated from Ma ke haath ka bhojan) came into being. Under the brand name of Maathojan, Rama began with making Gond ke Laddoo and Panjiri for pregnant women and new mothers.

“This is the time when a woman needs the most nutritious food. She needs to consume rich food that doesn’t make her put on weight. These are available in the market but commercial shops sell these at a high price which discourages people from buying,” she says. Rama sells them for `300 per kg.

As her items started selling like hotcakes, Rama graduated to making other sweetmeats like Nariyal Ke Laddoo, Gaajar Ka Halwa, Dry Fruit Laddoos as also snacking items like kachoris and samosas, chutneys and golgapas. The good thing is she makes all these delicacies using traditional recipes that have been handed down to her by her mother, recipes that the women in her family have been using for generations. The reason why her items sell more is because these are traditional recipes, uncorrupted by modern-day ingredients. “I have a firm belief that if we follow our traditional eating habits, we will forever remain healthy and fit,” she says.

Rama sells her items throughout Delhi-NCR on order basis. During winter months, Rama prepares various varieties of delicious laddoos and in summers, she switches to recipes of raw baby mangoes like chutneys as also Aam Berry Gappas (Chocolate Golgappas with Aam Chutney filling).  Sometime back she entered into a collaboration with a chocolate brand for making fusion food items like Halwa Pops, Coconut Pops and Chocolate Pops and but all that is taken care of by her daughter.

“Selling is basically through word-of-mouth publicity. We have recently started doing promotions on FB and WhatsApp but marketing is taken care of by my daughter,” says Rama, adding, “Main sirf kitchen main kaam karti hun. Jo beti banane ko bolti hai, banaa deti hoon (I only work in the kitchen and prepare whatever my daughter tells me to).” 
 

