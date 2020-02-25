Get 'Organ'ismic food this February in Hyderabad

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Four more days and it will be the end of February, and by now on the nippy nights most of you had relished those bites of steak, kebabs and meat balls. But while summer is yet to arrive officially, make the most of these few pleasant days with the delights prepared with organ meat savoured in the old days with the belief that eating the organs of the game was good for health.

And research proves that these are actually bags of nutrients which help increase immunity. Relish the last bit of cool days with organ dishes in eateries in Old City, Toli Chowki and Banjara Hills.

Bheja Fry

The goat brain is cooked on medium heat with select spices. Chopped coriander leaves and green chillies bring the right flavours and notes. Usually it is cleaned and boiled with turmeric powder and salt to get rid of the stubborn smell and then cooked on medium heat for at least 10 minutes till it changes colour. Relished best with phulkas or parathas. AT: Toli Chowki eateries

Kaleji Fry

There are the variants like Bhuni Kaleji, Chatpati Kaleji, Tawa Kaleji, Tamatar Kaleji and even Kaleji Kebab is made from marinated liver chunks smeared with lemon juice and roasted on hot charcoals. at: Radisson Blu.

Zabaan Nihari

Quite popular in the city. The tongue of the animal is cleaned with fire till the extra layers burn off. If done on charcoal the smoky flavour stays in the meat. The trotters and tongue are cooked overnight in a broth on slow fire. Different kinds of herbs and 32 kinds of spices such as fennel seeds, dried betel roots, stone flowers, Kapoor Kachri (Ginger Lily), Khas Kii Jadi (Dried Vetiver roots) and rose-petals are tied in a bouquet and added to the simmering pot. Eaten best with naan or tandoori roti. At: Shah Ghouse.

Gurda Masala

Kidneys of goats are cooked often with liver after they are cleaned and boiled in salted water added with a pinch of turmeric and chilli powder. At: Shaadab.