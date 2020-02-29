Packed with flavours of China, Korea and culinary regions of Asia

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ever since it opened its doors, the Piano Man Jazz Club had become one of the most swinging gig venues in the city. It is crowned by Dirty Apron, a previously largely Eurasian restaurant on the second floor. But things are afoot upstairs. Crafted by partner-chef Manoj Pandey, the new Dirty Apron menu’s additions look mostly East with dishes from China, Korea and other culinary regions in Asia.



We start with what a music writer would call an ‘eclectic line-up’, comprising Korean Chilli Chicken, Pita Pocket with Chicken Shish Touk, and Steamed Lemongrass Sole Fish.

Manoj Pandey, Partner Chef, Dirty Apron

The Korean chicken comes before the egg, er Levantine Shish Touk, which is obvious given the time difference between the two regions.



Horrible dad jokes aside, the Korean chicken is a K-pop aficionado’s fanfic come true, with all the different flavours coming together in a tasty harmony. If we have one suggestion, it’s that the chefs should add more Gochujang (a spicy Korean marinade) as the aftertaste errs on the side of sweetness.



The Shish Touk, coming along side all the accoutrements of a Mezze platter, is next, and allows us to do DIY shawarmas, which we excel at. The shawarmas come back spectacular, and while we’re clearly on a roll, it’s the restaurant chef that actually delivers the goods.

Like a fish out of water, the Lemongrass steamed sole is far more mellow than the preceding acts: soft, pliant fillets, simmered in a tangy and fresh sunshine yellow broth.



It’s the Beatles version of a starter, welcome after a Hard Day’s Night (no more puns after this) Since calories are clearly not an issue, we continue our sojourn with Dumplings, namely Prawn Hargow and Chicken and Chives. Both are textbook, but the prawn comes out on top, like the lead singer of a band.



The main act is the Tortilla Crusted Stuffed Chicken with Sofrito Rice. The chicken fillet, stuffed with cheese and more cheese, belies its inner softness with a crunchy taco crust, while the rice begs to be mopped up by the accompanying salsa, which is fresh and chunky to a fault.

While this menu is the latest addition to The Piano Man Jazz Club’s routine, look out for their even newer act. The Groove by The Piano Man will open on the rooftop today, February 29.



Price for two: Rs 2,500 (plus taxes and alcohol)

At: Above The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave Market