Immune to infections

DR BT CHIDANANDA MURTHY By

Express News Service

Winter and illness go hand in glove. While the flu and the sniffle is just a minor hassle for most, it is not the case for people with a weak constitution. If you have a compromised immune system, suffer from seizure disorders, or any other debilitating sickness, then we are sure you know that even a small cold can turn into a medical emergency, requiring you to make a trip to the hospital. What preventive measures can you take to keep yourself safe from undetermined illnesses without disrupting your daily routines? Let’s take a look.

Drink plenty of juices

Fresh juices contain a lot of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help keep the immune system healthy in the winter. Adding ingredients like spinach, broccoli, kale, brussel sprouts, beetroot, berries and apples will bolster your immune system and keep it functioning at peak capacity.

Do regular exercises

Exercise helps boost the immune system by improving your circulation and reducing stress. The better the blood circulation, the more freely antibodies can move around in your bloodstream, making it easier for body to fight off illnesses. Exercise reduces the level of stress.

Give a pose

Yogic kriyas, pranayama and naturopathy therapy also helps to detox the body and strengthen the immunity system. Before you make any modifications to your diet, consult your primary physician to make sure they don’t interfere with any medication you are on.

Sleep well

Sleep is essential to keep the immune system in good shape, and yet it is something we tend to overlook often. You must aim to get at least eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to help your body repair itself from the damage caused by daily stressors, toxin exposure and exercise.

Avoid immunosuppressant foods

Caffeine, white sugar and fatty foods suppress your immune system. Consuming a lot of fatrich food items can also clog up your lymphatic system, making it more difficult for your body to fight infection. Wean yourself of such food items.

Take care of your gut

The health of your digestive system is directly proportional to the robustness of your immune system. Make sure you incorporate a good probiotic supplement in diet. If that is not possible, include probiotics like sauerkraut, kefir milk and yogurt. It will help maintain good bacteria in your gut.

Eat right

Diet and nutrition plays a vital role in improving the immune response. Consume more citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, honey, cloves, kale, spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, yogurt, almonds, turmeric, green tea, papaya, kiwi, grapefruit, sunflower seeds and mushrooms like shiitake and oyster.