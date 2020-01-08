The merits of a food diary

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

New beginnings become all the more promising when there is a journal to record and recount them. As we make our way into the New Year, many of us look forward to journaling new ideas, plans and habits. This is a good time to talk about the worth of a food journal. If you have never maintained a food diary, this could very well be the best time for you to start. A food diary is an important tool that can aid your weight loss journey, help you identify and manage disease conditions (Celiac Disease and Bladder Pain Syndrome are cases in point), and enable you to make important decisions towards good health.

Maintaining a food diary is an excellent way to observe your eating behaviours, identify any otherwise obscure patterns, and make the requisite lifestyle and dietary changes. For example, making a note of each time you are tempted to eat junk food, or instances when you crave a particular kind of food, could be useful indicators to understanding your physiological makeup, tendencies and deficiencies.

I am often asked about how one should maintain a food diary. Keeping a food journal can be an overwhelming task. It is fair to wonder what is worth recording, and the details that qualify as useful information. For example, one could very well record the food that we consume every hour of every day, the food that we buy, what we most desire, what we tend to eat, our dietary restrictions, sensations and symptoms after eating particular foods, etc. However, to achieve any kind of health goal, it is important to maintain the food diary systematically and to record information with that goal in mind.

If, for instance, weight loss is the goal, pay special attention to facets like food quantities, portion size, meal timings, triggers or circumstances in which you tend to eat more than usual, and so on. By maintaining this record, you may be able to identify certain dietary deficiencies like not eating enough fruit or veggies, or eating too late into the night, or there being an unsuitable gap (or the lack of it thereof) between meals.

In cases of problems like Bladder Pain Syndrome, food journaling can help you identify the exact triggers for the symptoms (these vary greatly from person to person) and help you lead a symptom-free life. In the case of Celiac Disease, avoiding every trace of gluten is critical to good health. Getting started on a gluten-free diet (GFD) in this condition is absolutely necessary. However, many people with Celiac Disease continue to experience symptoms even after being on a GFD. In such a case, food journaling can be very useful. When you begin to make a note of every food item that you consume, you can identify some unsuspecting foods (sauces, for instance) that could contain trace amounts of gluten. These notes will help you stay mindful of labels and make more careful dietary choices.To get started, maintain a food diary for at least one month to see clear indications and formulate an action plan.