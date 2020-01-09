Home Lifestyle Food

Foodies get a magical 'Avatar' themed restaurant in Chennai

With waterfall replicas, deep blue and red lighting creating the perfect leisure time ambiance, the restaurant is luring many children and fans of the epic fantasy movie.

Published: 09th January 2020 03:43 PM

Avatar. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Creating a magical ambiance for foodies and children, a new restaurant with the theme of science fiction film 'Avatar' has been opened in Porur city of Chennai.

The restaurant houses jungle-themed interiors with blue-colored three-dimensional sculptures of 'Avatar' characters in the premises.

"It is a very fantastic place and the theme is very nice. The food is also very tasty, we tried three-four items, and they are very nice," said a customer, Mahesh.

The film 'Avatar' which was released across the globe in 2009 is set in the mid-22nd century where humans were seen colonising and exhausting the resources of a habitable moon in the Alpha Centauri star system, known as Pandora.

Director and producer of the film James Cameron announced that a sequel to the film will soon be released and also shared the first look images of the sequel. 

