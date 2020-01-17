Home Lifestyle Food

Of good food and menu card layout in Duty-Free Courtyard

Published: 17th January 2020

Duty-Free Courtyard in Noida.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Those Lamb Chops were succulent and flavourful, weren’t they? The Baigan Bharta tasted so different? And what say of the dessert Daulat Ki Chaat...  quite yummy, right? These are a few common statements one gets to hear while walking in or out of a restaurant. But never have I heard anyone mentioning how impressed they were by the design of the menu card. Generally there is nothing innovative about it.

But not so at the Duty-Free Courtyard. On my visit here, I heard diners gushing about the menu card! It wasn’t surprising, given that the menu card of this restaurant is indeed quite unique. In fact, it is a piece of art – tastefully designed, meticulously created and perfectly spread out. Each dish on offer has been first cooked, then clicked and thereafter printed on the menu card.

Duty-Free Courtyard, spread over 10,000 sqft, took off a month ago and is the third one by restaurateur Varun Puri – the other two being in Delhi and Gurugram.

The interiors are classic yet fun and the decor aesthetically pleasing to the eye. The staff is extremely courteous and ever-smiling. We, my friend and I, were greeted by manager Rohit Malik who seated us near the DJ console. Being afternoon, the DJ was missing from action, and soft music played instead.
After browsing through the menu, we ordered a Chakhna Sampler comprising popcorns, nachos, masala peanuts, chana jor garam, pita and some salad from the Nibbles section. However, there are other options like Chicken Popcorns, Nachos Corn Chaat, Mexican Fries and Salami & Sausages.

For soup, Chef Anil Adhikari, who personally visits all the guests, suggested a Veg Manchow Soup and a Hyderabadi Paya Shorba. And both proved to be extremely refreshing and delicious. Another worth-a-try is the Hungerian Mushroom Soup.

Then came in the starters – Amritsari Kulcha (two bite-sized, well-cooked and lavishly spread with ghee) along with a few pieces of Paneer Tikka, Soya Chaap, Tandoori Paneer and Mushrooms for me, a hardcore veggie. For my non-veggie friend, the starter spread consisted of Grilled Chicken, Grilled Fish, Special Seekh Kebab, Kung Pao Chicken and Fish Fingers.

One must admit that each dish was cooked to perfection and melted in the mouth. You can also opt for Dahi Ke Kebab, Sharabi Soya Chaap, Crispy Lotus Stem, Honey Chilli Water Chestnuts, DF Special Prawns and Chilli Chicken.

Even as we were enjoying our starters, Chef Adhikari walked in to help us with the order for the main course. While my friend opted for Mutton Rogan Josh and Butter Chicken, I chose a Paneer Makhni and Malai Kofta along with the regular breads – rotis and naans. And of course, some green salad to go with it.
The other options in the main course include Aloo Dum, Rawalpindi Channe, Paneer Kadhai and Baigan Bharta in the veggie section and Tawa Seekh, Andhra Fish Curry, Mutton Chettinad and Nalli Nihaari.

We rounded off the delectable meal with the famous Old Delhi’s Daulat Ki Chaat eating which was just as heavenly an experience as the other delicacies. You can also order a Fried Cassata, Malting Chocolate and Doughnuts Three Way to satiate your sweet tooth.
All in all, an experience worth remembering.

Where: FB-103, Garden Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida
Time: 12.00pm to 1.00am
Meal for two: Rs1,400

Duty-Free Courtyard
