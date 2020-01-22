Home Lifestyle Food

When hunger strikes, always take a North!

For instance, a Delhi resident dined out 179 times and made the highest savings of over 3.5 lakh using Gourmet Passport and Dineout Pay.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO, Dineout

By Express News Service

In a recent food report presented by Dineout, Indians dined out 4.5 times in year 2019 as compared to 2018, through Dineout platform with almost 60 per cent of them dining over the weekends. Interestingly Delhi tops the chart in terms of savings, using the organisation’s offers.

For instance, a Delhi resident dined out 179 times and made the highest savings of over 3.5 lakh using Gourmet Passport and Dineout Pay.

Not just this, North Indian food emerged as a clear winner with maximum Indians ordering it across India including South Indian states. With 37 per cent, North Indian food cuisine was a hit among Indians, Chinese at 19 per cent and Continental at 12 per cent.

Commenting on the dining trends and expectations from 2020, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout said, “We have been advocating about dining out culture in India since 2012 via our platform Dineout, and it’s great to finally see the positive changes in the dining habits of Indians.

The report has thrown up some very interesting leanings like North Indian cuisine being the most preferred in South of India as well, while Indorites bucking the trend by dining out more on the weekday (Thursday), unlike the rest of the country which goes out on weekends with their friends and family.”

He further adds, “We are glad that our special services and products like Gourmet Passport and Dineout Pay acted as a catalyst in boosting the overall dining culture and helped the customers save more each time they went out to grab a bite of their favourite cuisine and I’m sure 2020 will be bigger for the dining out industry.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dineout
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp