When hunger strikes, always take a North!

By Express News Service

In a recent food report presented by Dineout, Indians dined out 4.5 times in year 2019 as compared to 2018, through Dineout platform with almost 60 per cent of them dining over the weekends. Interestingly Delhi tops the chart in terms of savings, using the organisation’s offers.



For instance, a Delhi resident dined out 179 times and made the highest savings of over 3.5 lakh using Gourmet Passport and Dineout Pay.

Not just this, North Indian food emerged as a clear winner with maximum Indians ordering it across India including South Indian states. With 37 per cent, North Indian food cuisine was a hit among Indians, Chinese at 19 per cent and Continental at 12 per cent.



Commenting on the dining trends and expectations from 2020, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout said, “We have been advocating about dining out culture in India since 2012 via our platform Dineout, and it’s great to finally see the positive changes in the dining habits of Indians.

The report has thrown up some very interesting leanings like North Indian cuisine being the most preferred in South of India as well, while Indorites bucking the trend by dining out more on the weekday (Thursday), unlike the rest of the country which goes out on weekends with their friends and family.”



He further adds, “We are glad that our special services and products like Gourmet Passport and Dineout Pay acted as a catalyst in boosting the overall dining culture and helped the customers save more each time they went out to grab a bite of their favourite cuisine and I’m sure 2020 will be bigger for the dining out industry.”