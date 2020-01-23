A delectable tale of Indian culinary delights

By Express News Service

Classy interiors of the newly opened Locura – Plate and Pour make for the perfect lounging space and the terrace nicely done in a green theme with artificial flowers is like icing on the cake. It is sure to create the perfect Valentine date vibe on a sunny winter afternoon and turn into an open-air disco by the night.



A joint venture of the mother-son duo of Lina Dewan and Rahul Dewan of Delhi, Locura is a Spanish word that stands for madness.



The 21-year-old Rahul says, “Our aim is to create madness, be it in terms of food, music or performances.”

Entering the food frenzy, we ordered Tibetan delicacy, Laping from the menu that boasts of embracing dishes from across India. Yes, Laping is a slippery yellow-coloured street food that one can find in the streets of Tibetan locality in Majnu Ka Tila.



Decorated with pink sauce and lettuce leaves, it is served with red soy sauce, which unanimously leads to a burst of colours on the plate. The flat Mung-Bean noodles come filled with spicy soya crunch. It’s street food, mind you, it is not hot. It is something served cold.

After a cold start, it’s time to warm up the tastebuds in a royal style with the Nawabi Samosa Doughnut Chaat. Don’t get confused. It’s a doughnut-shaped samosa that comes stacked with gravy chana in the centre, and overloaded with cream and a sprinkle of sweet and tangy sauces. It’s hot, tangy and qualifies for the street munchies category.

There are non-veg options such as Mughlai Scotch Egg, Naga Skull Pork with Fires and Tawa Sausage Masala for non-plant eaters. Apart from this, there are equal options of soups, salads, and appetisers for both the parties.



And our selection was the Duo of Peri Peri Paneer, Kasundi Paneer Tikka and Mexican Quesedillas. The paneer dish served with green chilli, tomato sauce, onion rings and lemon offers cheese cubes in two totally different flavours – refreshing mint and sharp kasundi for those who like it strong and the ones who prefer mild taste.



On the other hand, the Quesedillas are an overdose of kidney beans, but the tomato sauce and mayonnaise balance the flavour in the form of accompaniments.

There are basic options in main course, pizzas are thin crust only but not brittle like papadums, and penne and spaghetti pastas are available with choice of sauces. The capsaiciphiles can go for Arrabbiata. To end the meal ritual, Crostata Di Ciccolata was chosen. It is not as fancy as its name. These are gooey chocolate tarts with vanilla crumble and chocolate gnocchi. Since it sticks to the palate, it would have tasted better if served hot.

You might not get the aforementioned delicacies if you visit the place after a few months because the owners plan to redo the menu every two-three months.



Where: A-13, 3rd Floor, Ring Road, South Extension 1

Cost for two: Rs 1,200 + taxes

Timings: 1.00 pm-12.00 am