Home Lifestyle Food

A delectable tale of Indian culinary delights

The newly opened Locura’s menu boasts of embracing dishes from across the nation.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Apart from this, there are equal options of soups, salads, and appetisers for both the parties.

Apart from this, there are equal options of soups, salads, and appetisers for both the parties.

By Express News Service

Classy interiors of the newly opened Locura – Plate and Pour make for the perfect lounging space and the terrace nicely done in a green theme with artificial flowers is like icing on the cake. It is sure to create the perfect Valentine date vibe on a sunny winter afternoon and turn into an open-air disco by the night.

A joint venture of the mother-son duo of Lina Dewan and Rahul Dewan of Delhi, Locura is a Spanish word that stands for madness.

The 21-year-old Rahul says, “Our aim is to create madness, be it in terms of food, music or performances.” 

Entering the food frenzy, we ordered Tibetan delicacy, Laping from the menu that boasts of embracing dishes from across India. Yes, Laping is a slippery yellow-coloured street food that one can find in the streets of Tibetan locality in Majnu Ka Tila.

Decorated with pink sauce and lettuce leaves, it is served with red soy sauce, which unanimously leads to a burst of colours on the plate. The flat Mung-Bean noodles come filled with spicy soya crunch. It’s street food, mind you, it is not hot. It is something served cold. 

After a cold start, it’s time to warm up the tastebuds in a royal style with the Nawabi Samosa Doughnut Chaat. Don’t get confused. It’s a doughnut-shaped samosa that comes stacked with gravy chana in the centre, and overloaded with cream and a sprinkle of sweet and tangy sauces. It’s hot, tangy and qualifies for the street munchies category. 

There are non-veg options such as Mughlai Scotch Egg, Naga Skull Pork with Fires and Tawa Sausage Masala for non-plant eaters. Apart from this, there are equal options of soups, salads, and appetisers for both the parties.  

And our selection was the Duo of Peri Peri Paneer, Kasundi Paneer Tikka and Mexican Quesedillas. The paneer dish served with green chilli, tomato sauce, onion rings and lemon offers cheese cubes in two totally different flavours – refreshing mint and sharp kasundi for those who like it strong and the ones who prefer mild taste.

On the other hand, the Quesedillas are an overdose of kidney beans, but the tomato sauce and mayonnaise balance the flavour in the form of accompaniments.

There are basic options in main course, pizzas are thin crust only but not brittle like papadums, and penne and spaghetti pastas are available with choice of sauces. The capsaiciphiles can go for Arrabbiata. To end the meal ritual, Crostata Di Ciccolata was chosen. It is not as fancy as its name. These are gooey chocolate tarts with vanilla crumble and chocolate gnocchi. Since it sticks to the palate, it would have tasted better if served hot.

You might not get the aforementioned delicacies if you visit the place after a few months because the owners plan to redo the menu every two-three months. 

Where: A-13, 3rd Floor, Ring Road, South Extension 1
Cost for two: Rs 1,200 + taxes
Timings: 1.00 pm-12.00 am

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Locura – Plate and Pour
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp