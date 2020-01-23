Food battle at International Young Chef Olympiad

By Express News Service

If Masterchef Junior taught us anything, it was start ‘em off young. The Indian course of the 6th edition of the International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), one the world’s biggest culinary battle for student chefs, will be held across five cities, Delhi, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata, from January 28 to February 2.



Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, YCO 2020 will see student chefs from 55 countries clash pans and compete for a cash prize of US$10,000 (over Rs 7 lakh).

Professor David Foskett, Chairman of the Jury, YCO 2020, said, “The vision of the Young Chef Olympiad 2020 is to unite the world of hospitality and culinary arts. This event will help to bridge the gaps and will also promote diversities and cultures across the globe. The YCO 2020 includes an experienced panel of judges who are fair, skilled, experienced and knowledgeable. I advise the young chefs to enjoy what they’re doing and never give up. This platform will help to recognise the talents and powers which will help to change the world for a better future.”

Speaking of culinary treasures, or khazaana even, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Principal Judge, YCO 2020, said, “I have not seen this kind of energy in a long time. We have to take the culinary interests of students to another scale and YCO 2020 is doing just that. Our fraternity of chefs from India will always be with the young talents and will continue to bring international students to our country to introduce them to Indian culture and food. When we were studying, a platform like YCO didn’t exist. I am happy that students today have that opportunity. I hope we will soon have 100 countries participating in the Young Chef Olympiad.”



The event will kick-start with a Grand Opening Ceremony at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on January 28.