Eat regionally & seasonally appropriate food: Food critic Pushpesh Pant

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Food and nostalgia dominated a discussion titled ‘We Are What We Eat’, in which food critic Pushpesh Pant and writer Sabita Radhakrishna took part. “Before we decide what we eat, we should understand our body and its nutritional requirements. We should eat what is seasonally and regionally appropriate.”

Saying that we should stick to our traditional cuisine, Sabita said: “Cooking is therapeutic. It can take our minds off things. We should try to have a least one meal with our family and really see what we eat, instead of poring over a book or checking our smartphones. If we start cooking in the evening, our focus shifts from consumption to creation, which helps to rein in the cravings."