Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay in Kannur for filming documentary on Malabar cuisine

Ramsay was in Kannur reportedly shooting for a documentary on Malabar cuisine on Monday, which is expected to feature native chefs from north Kerala, especially Kannur.

Published: 28th January 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:50 AM

Gordon Ramsay ( Photo courtesy Twitter @GordonRamsay)

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine ari pathiri, kallummakaya fry, Thalassery biriyani and other popular Malabar cuisines prominently figuring in the Michelin-starred restaurants in the dining capitals of New York and London. Going by the looks of it, this will be a reality very soon, attested by none other than Gordon Ramsay, the international chef, restaurateur, and television personality.
 
Ramsay was in Kannur reportedly shooting for a documentary on Malabar cuisine, which is expected to feature native chefs from north Kerala, especially Kannur.

The British chef, whose restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars in total, was spotted at Muzhappilangad Beach in Kannur on Monday.

Ramsay, who posted a video of the drive-in beach on his Instagram stories had captioned it with the hashtags #Uncharted and @NatGeo. Ramsey had flown down to the state for the second season of his National geographic series 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted', it is learnt.

"The chef had arrived with a large team at The Malabar Beach Resort, Kannur, in the early hours of Monday. He spent the day shooting the series at the beach and other locations nearby, before leaving for Coorg yesterday (Monday) afternoon," said Stephin Thomas, manager of The Malabar Beach Resort.

The culinary adventure series shows Ramsay travelling to remote locations to engross himself in indigenous cuisine and learn more about the same through local chefs. Gordon had mentioned that Kerala was a highlight, on one of his earlier travels to India.

The series is expected to provide a boost to Malabar cuisine and native chefs.
 
'Uncharted' Season 1 which premiered on July 21, 2019, on the National Geographic Network saw Ramsay's adventures in Peru, New Zealand, Morocco, Hawaii, Laos, and Alaska. Previously, Ramsay had featured in the television series 'Gordon's Great Escape' wherein he embarked on a culinary adventure in India and Asia.

To an Instagram follower who had asked the chef the difference between 'Great Escape' and 'Uncharted', the chef responded that the latter would have a lot more adventure.

TAGS
Gordon Ramsay
India Matters
