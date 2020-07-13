Taj at home: 'Qmin' delivery app brings all delicacies you've been missing at your doorstep

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

While stepping out in a city clouded over literally and metaphorically may not be everyone’s cup of chai, purveyors of consumables are doing everything they can to deliver your favourite diningout experience in the comfort and security of your own.

Among the latest to rise out of the wake of COVID-19 is Qmin, the Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) aka Taj’s gourmet food delivery service that is all set to debut in Delhi- NCR, July 17-18.

This comes after a triumphal launch in Mumbai on June 25, wherein some the city’s most iconic Taj properties began to deliver select signature dishes to pining patrons around Mumbai.

Delhi diners can order from eight restaurants out of the bouquet of culinary offerings from Taj: Vivanta and SeleQtions hotels in Delhi-NCR like House of Ming and Machan from Taj Mahal; Spicy Duck, Masala Art and Capital Kitchen from Taj Palace; Yellow Brick Road from Ambassador (IHCL SeleQtions); Thai Pavilion and Culina 44 from Taj City Centre, Gurugram; and Indian cuisine from Indus Express at Vivanta New Delhi. Dwarka will soon be a part of the culinary selection on Qmin. Talking about the same, Gaurav Pokhariyal, Senior Vice President – Operations, North, said, “Delhi has proudly been referred to as the Food Capital of the country. IHCL’s landmark Hotels in Delhi-NCR have pioneered various cuisines and culinary innovations for over four decades.

From the legendary Machan, the city’s first 24 hours international dining destination to award-winning and authentic Thai cuisine at Thai Pavilion, the much revered Yellow Brick Road and the Capital’s trendy multi-cuisine kitchen, Capital Kitchen, the repertoire of signature dishes is sure to delight patrons. The culinary experience will celebrate nostalgia, quality of cuisine, authenticity and the craft of warm hospitality in the comfort and convenience of your home.” Qmin will give guests a premium delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in regularly sanitised vehicles. The packaging will be eco-friendly, utilising bio-degradable materials, and customised insulation boxes to preserve the food during delivery.

Qmin will expand its Taj@ Home initiative to other cities in the near future. Over the next weeks, IHCL will launch Qmin App, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop that will showcase epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourme t Qmin Shop with delicatessenbased food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for over a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes.”

