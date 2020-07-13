STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Taj at home: 'Qmin' delivery app brings all delicacies you've been missing at your doorstep

Among the latest to rise out of the wake of COVID-19 is Qmin, the Indian Hotel Company Limited aka Taj’s gourmet food delivery service that is all set to debut in Delhi- NCR, July 17-18.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Wok Fried Shimeiji Mushroom,

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

While stepping out in a city clouded over literally and metaphorically may not be everyone’s cup of chai, purveyors of consumables are doing everything they can to deliver your favourite diningout experience in the comfort and security of your own.

Among the latest to rise out of the wake of COVID-19 is Qmin, the Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) aka Taj’s gourmet food delivery service that is all set to debut in Delhi- NCR, July 17-18.

This comes after a triumphal launch in Mumbai on June 25, wherein some the city’s most iconic Taj properties began to deliver select signature dishes to pining patrons around Mumbai.

Gosht ki Biryani, Kathi
Kebab Kaziranga & Golden

Delhi diners can order from eight restaurants out of the bouquet of culinary offerings from Taj: Vivanta and SeleQtions hotels in Delhi-NCR like House of Ming and Machan from Taj Mahal; Spicy Duck, Masala Art and Capital Kitchen from Taj Palace; Yellow Brick Road from Ambassador (IHCL SeleQtions); Thai Pavilion and Culina 44 from Taj City Centre, Gurugram; and Indian cuisine from Indus Express at Vivanta New Delhi. Dwarka will soon be a part of the culinary selection on Qmin. Talking about the same, Gaurav Pokhariyal, Senior Vice President – Operations, North, said, “Delhi has proudly been referred to as the Food Capital of the country. IHCL’s landmark Hotels in Delhi-NCR have pioneered various cuisines and culinary innovations for over four decades.

From the legendary Machan, the city’s first 24 hours international dining destination to award-winning and authentic Thai cuisine at Thai Pavilion, the much revered Yellow Brick Road and the Capital’s trendy multi-cuisine kitchen, Capital Kitchen, the repertoire of signature dishes is sure to delight patrons. The culinary experience will celebrate nostalgia, quality of cuisine, authenticity and the craft of warm hospitality in the comfort and convenience of your home.” Qmin will give guests a premium delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in regularly sanitised vehicles. The packaging will be eco-friendly, utilising bio-degradable materials, and customised insulation boxes to preserve the food during delivery.

Qmin will expand its Taj@ Home initiative to other cities in the near future. Over the next weeks, IHCL will launch Qmin App, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop that will showcase epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourme t Qmin Shop with delicatessenbased food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for over a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes.”

Delivery of gourmet food
Delhi diners can order from eight restaurants out of the bouquet of culinary offerings from Taj: Vivanta and SeleQtions hotels in Delhi-NCR like House of Ming and Machan from Taj Mahal; Spicy Duck, Masala Art and Capital Kitchen from Taj Palace; Yellow Brick Road from Ambassador; Thai Pavilion and Culina 44 from  Taj City Centre, Gurugram; and Indian cuisine from Indus Express at Vivanta New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taj hotels Qmin delivery app Qmin
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp