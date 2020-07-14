Brew’s clues: 'SLAY Coffee' teams up with 'Under 25' to get its flavours right 

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

With a caffeine collective ranging from vegan coffees (your black gold muddled with plant-based milk) to curated blends like SLAY-X (a truly robust 100 per cent Robusta blend that is India’s strongest Coffee by caffeine percentage), and everything in between, one could say SLAY Coffee knows its beans.

However, wanting to know more about their consumers, especially the burgeoning demographic that is Generation Z, who swear by their caffeine like millennials do by craft beers, SLAY Coffee teamed up with Under 25 and through discussions with their youth communities (over 1.5 million young folks for three months), aimed to understand their preferences in all things coffee.

Co-Founder Lakshmi Dasaka

Speaking on the partnership, Lakshmi Dasaka, the Co-Founder of SLAY Coffee said, “Coffee is so much more than just a beverage. We are excited to partner with the ‘Under 25’ and create a coffee that the young feel is truly what they need. Never has a coffee brand created products for a segment, and we are proud to be the pioneers.”

After three months of research, the Under 25 team has shortlisted four flavours. The SLAY team then took these flavours to their product lab and created a cornucopia of coffee blends, using three key parameters – strength of the coffee, flavour profile/after taste, and temperature. Keeping with SLAY Coffee’s ethos of bringing the best coffee experience anywhere and anytime, the shortlisted coffees from the SLAY Lab were delivered to a focus group at their homes.

After many deliveries and deliberations, the line-up is ready, with the first key flavour being Salted caramel, available in variations of Caramel Twist Latte (hot) and Summer Caramelini (cold) and served at outlets across Delhi and Bengaluru. SLAY will soon launch other flavours in their coffee menu.

Under25 co-founder Anto Philip said, “Hours of testing and tasting efforts with youngsters have gone into creating the perfect blend of flavours. Considering I am a Mallu, one must know my bloodlines do not accept an average coffee. We are glad we could be a part of this and now we can’t wait for you to try it.”

Co-Founder Shreyans Jain added, “Among the developed flavours, Summer Caramelini was my personal favourite. It really gives me my morning kick. It tastes better because this is a true labour of love by us. We constantly try to build something that our core community will love and this has been created with the same zest.”