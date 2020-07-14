STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Brew’s clues: 'SLAY Coffee' teams up with 'Under 25' to get its flavours right 

SLAY Coffee teamed up with Under 25 and through discussions with their youth communities (over 1.5 million young folks for three months), aimed to understand their preferences in all things coffee.

Published: 14th July 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A variant from the SLAY Coffee range for the Under 25 segment

A variant from the SLAY Coffee range for the Under 25 segment

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

With a caffeine collective ranging from vegan coffees (your black gold muddled with plant-based milk) to curated blends like SLAY-X (a truly robust 100 per cent Robusta blend that is India’s strongest Coffee by caffeine percentage), and everything in between, one could say SLAY Coffee knows its beans.

However, wanting to know more about their consumers, especially the burgeoning demographic that is Generation Z, who swear by their caffeine like millennials do by craft beers, SLAY Coffee teamed up with Under 25 and through discussions with their youth communities (over 1.5 million young folks for three months), aimed to understand their preferences in all things coffee.

Co-Founder Lakshmi Dasaka

Speaking on the partnership, Lakshmi Dasaka, the Co-Founder of SLAY Coffee said, “Coffee is so much more than just a beverage. We are excited to partner with the ‘Under 25’ and create a coffee that the young feel is truly what they need. Never has a coffee brand created products for a segment, and we are proud to be the pioneers.”

After three months of research, the Under 25 team has shortlisted four flavours. The SLAY team then took these flavours to their product lab and created a cornucopia of coffee blends, using three key parameters – strength of the coffee, flavour profile/after taste, and temperature. Keeping with SLAY Coffee’s ethos of bringing the best coffee experience anywhere and anytime, the shortlisted coffees from the SLAY Lab were delivered to a focus group at their homes.

After many deliveries and deliberations, the line-up is ready, with the first key flavour being Salted caramel, available in variations of Caramel Twist Latte (hot) and Summer Caramelini (cold) and served at outlets across Delhi and Bengaluru. SLAY will soon launch other flavours in their coffee menu.

Under25 co-founder Anto Philip said, “Hours of testing and tasting efforts with youngsters have gone into creating the perfect blend of flavours. Considering I am a Mallu, one must know my bloodlines do not accept an average coffee. We are glad we could be a part of this and now we can’t wait for you to try it.”

Co-Founder Shreyans Jain added, “Among the developed flavours, Summer Caramelini was my personal favourite. It really gives me my morning kick. It tastes better because this is a true labour of love by us. We constantly try to build something that our core community will love and this has been created with the same zest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
slay coffee coffee
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp